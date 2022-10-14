Snell: Dodgers-Padres NLDS at Petco Park should be ‘insane’

SAN DIEGO (AP) – The atmosphere at Petco Park will be absolutely electric Friday night as Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres take on Tony Gonsolin and the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the first playoff game in the city center with fans on. the stands in 16 years.

The Padres shocked the NL Division Series when they won 5-3 at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday-evening to even make the best-of-5 series 1-1. That secured them two straight home games in the park that jumps pretty much every night during this season of high expectations.

“Yeah, I expect it to be pretty insane, which I’m really excited about,” Snell said Thursday before the Padres had a late afternoon practice session. “I really wanted to see what baseball would be here in San Diego and at Petco after the season.”

The only way the Padres ensured they would win at least one home game this postseason was by beating the New York Mets on the road in the wildcard round, which they did 2-1.

“I know when we beat New York, I saw the fans going crazy, so I’m really excited to see what they’ve got, to see what they bring, and hopefully we’ll get some wins and we can make them even crazier be seen. ‘ said Snel. “I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

If the Padres beat the Dodgers to a sold-out crowd on Friday night, hometown hero Joe Musgrove will pitch the potential deciding Game 4 on Saturday night.

Snell has previously pitched in the playoffs at Petco Park, making three starts with Tampa Bay in the AL bubble after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, with no fans in the stands. He faced the Dodgers twice in the World Series that year, including the ill-fated Game 6 when Rays manager Kevin Cash pulled him into the lead. The Rays lost the game and the series.

Snell moved on a few months later when he was traded to San Diego.

“This has always been one of my favorite ballparks to play in, so I cherish it a lot more because now we have fans and it’s San Diego fans and it’s in San Diego. I like that much more,” said the left-hander.

Snell, who won the 2018 AL Cy Young Award, has also continued with that World Series start.

When asked what he remembered of that evening, he said, “I knew that question would come. That was inevitable. Yes, it was one of my best starts. I’ll stick to that. Two years ago, dude. I have to turn that page, read another book, learn, get better.”

Wednesday night’s win was huge as the Dodgers dominated the Padres until mid-2021, including a 14-5 this year and outperforming San Diego at 109-47. The 111-win Dodgers won the NL West, finishing 22 games for the Padres and earning home field advantage through the World Series.

“It’s a different team,” Snell said of this year’s Dodgers lineup. “They’ve got Freddie Freeman, they’ve got Trea (Turner). It’s just a very different team than it was two years ago. They’re a lot better, I think. They got pieces that made them much stronger in hitting.”

The Padres were carried offensively all year by All-Star Manny Machado. They finished 89-73 without superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who was about to return from a broken wrist when he was banned from MLB for 80 games on Aug. 12 after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

The Padres won a home wildcard series against St. Louis in 2020, minus fans. The last time the Padres played in the playoffs for a packed Petco Park was in 2006, when they lost both home games in the NLDS before the Cardinals wrapped up a 3-1 series win in St. Louis.

The San Diego leadoff batter and left fielder that year was Dave Roberts, who is in his seventh season at the helm of the Dodgers.

The Dodgers have won nine consecutive series against the Padres. San Diego has not won a playoff series in a full season since the 1998 NL Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves.

Snell can change that.

“There’s no better time to be great than now,” said Snell, who was 8-10 with a 3.38 ERA in an up-and-down season.

Gonsolin, an All-Star who went 16-1 in the regular season with a 2.14 ERA, faced Snell in Game 6 of the World Series two years ago. He is not worried about a loud crowd.

“Yes, we are lucky enough to play here at Dodger Stadium, and we get 45-, 50,000 people every night when we play,” Gonsolin said during a media video conference. “I can’t imagine it getting louder than that. Yes, I am excited to go out and throw strikes.”

Roberts said Gonsolin should be good for 75 pitches and Dustin May and Andrew Heaney could follow him. Gonsolin has been sidelined for most of the last 1 1/2 months with a strained right forearm. He returned on October 3 and threw two innings.

