Sneakerboy: Cult shoe company owes $17.2 million to staff and creditors after collapse

A popular Australian shoe and streetwear retailer has collapsed leaving $500,000 in staff and suppliers over $17 million.

Luxury shoe retailer Sneakerboy joined the board voluntarily in early July, along with parent company Luxury Retail Group Pty Ltd and Luxury Retail Treasury Pty Ltd.

Corporate documents reveal that the company, which sold high-end shoe brands such as Dior, Alexander McQueen and Balenciaga for more than $1,000 a pair, owes $17.2 million to more than 100 creditors.

Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) documents show Sneakerboy owes a total of $17.2 million to creditors and staff

The high-end shoe store owes money to a slew of companies, including $200,000 to Nike (pictured, Nike sneakers)

Documents filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) show that Sneakerboy owed 120 former and current employees $500,000 in unpaid wages and duties — with one employee owed $30,000 since its inception in 2020.

Sneakerboy owes money to 57 companies, with only two secured creditors – Octet, which owes nearly $2.8 million, and Luxury Retail Treasury Pty Ltd, which has 12.3 million in debt – according to the Australian financial assessment.

Other creditors include $200,000 to Nike, $120,000 to Vicinity Real Estate, which operates the Chadstone shopping center in Melbourne, $25,630 to Brookfield Commercial for its George St Sydney store, and $146 to telecom provider Optus.

Last month, a whistleblower told Daily Mail Australia that Sneakerboy staff were outraged, alleging that some employees owed more than six months’ wages.

The unnamed employee said staff had tried to get hold of the owners but had “no response.”

‘Some employees can’t pay the rent or do their shopping. This has been going on for more than six months,” he said.

‘Several complaints have been submitted and are still ongoing with Fair Work.’

Well-known businessmen Nelson Mair (left) and Theo Poulakis (right) each own half of Sneakerboy through holding companies, according to regulatory filings

The Fair Work Ombudsman confirmed it had ‘ongoing investigations’ into Sneakerboy and urged all employees with ‘concerns about their pay or rights’ to contact the Ombudsman directly.

Well-known businessmen Nelson Mair and Theo Poulakis each own half of Sneakerboy through holding companies, according to regulatory filings.

Luxury Retail Group is similarly divided between Mr. Poulakis and Mr. Mair, through four entities.

Mr Poulakis is the brother of John Poulakis, the multimillionaire founder of the luxury fashion house Harrolds.

John narrowly avoided conviction when he pleaded guilty to trying to smother his elderly mother with a pillow and vandalize his parents’ home in 2018.

On July 3, ASIC issued a notice stating that Stephen Dixon of the insolvency firm Hamilton Murphy Advisory would be the trustee for Sneakerboy Pty Ltd and the two related companies that use the Sneakerboy name.

Sneakerboy also owes 120 former and current employees a total of $500,000 in unpaid wages and entitlements, including retirement and annual leave

A statement on the Sneakerboy website claims that the administrators will deal with customers waiting for their orders.

Sneakerboy is in Administration. All orders from July 2, 2022 will be fulfilled by the Administrators in the future,” it read.

“All orders prior to July 2, 2022, please contact Hamilton Murphy at (03) 8866 7600.”

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Sneakerboy for comment.