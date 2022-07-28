WhatsNew2Day
Snap’s first AR game, Ghost Phone, is a spooky ‘found phone’ mystery

Snap has launched its first in-Snapchat augmented reality game, called a haunted “found phone” title Ghost phone. In the game, you have to solve the mystery of what happened to a smartphone’s previous owner, and you’ll soon discover that things are just a little… horrific.

The core of the game is to use the camera on your real smartphone to find AR ghosts that appear in your vicinity. You complete different types of activities to find and capture the ghosts – first, I had to track three floating energy balls around my office to make a ghost appear. As you capture more ghosts, you’ll unlock additional things to view on the ‘phone’, such as new text messages and more apps.

ghost phone is Snap’s take on AR games, a genre that struggled to find a hit as successful as Niantic’s pokemon go. While I don’t think ghost phone reaching that level of critical mass, the short amount of time I’ve spent with it so far has been more fun than I expected, and I’ve enjoyed it more than other AR games I’ve tried.

If you want to check out ghost phone for yourself, you can jump to it through this link or by searching for it in the Lens Explorer. Snap also has a few other games available, including: Bitmoji Party, Bitmoji tennisand Bitmoji Paint.

