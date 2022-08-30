WhatsNew2Day
Snap’s chief business officer Jeremi Gorman to start running ads on Netflix

By Jacky

Netflix has found an executive to lead the ad-supported tier plan: Snap’s Chief Business Officer and top ad exec Jeremi Gorman.

Gorman told colleagues at Snap on Tuesday that she was leaving to join Netflix along with Peter Naylor, Snap’s vice president of ad sales for America, according to two people familiar with the matter. Russ Caditz-Peck, a Snap spokesperson, confirmed the departure.

Both Gorman and Naylor are leaving Snap amid a restructuring of its advertising team and layoffs that hit the social media company this week.

To develop…

