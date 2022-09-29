Snap up the limited-edition Fenty Beauty Exclusive Drop Box for just $39 – it’s a $128 value

<!–

Whether you’re already a Fenty Beauty loyalist or have always wanted to try the brand, now is definitely the time. The brand has launched the latest exclusive mailbox — and it’s packed with $128 worth of freebies for just $39.

This must-have item contains six Fenty favourites, all packed with the good stuff: think creamy formulas, dreamy colors and sought-after benefits that will transform your beauty routine the moment you try them.

Leave it to RiRi – she’s back with an essential collection of limited edition products from the Fenty Beauty range.

What’s inside this treasure box? You’ll get a little bit of everything, starting with Gloss Bomb Cream: Doubletake Lip Duo. You’ll receive the lovely neutral ‘Cupcakin’ along with ‘Bubble Binge’, a bright hot pink.

With medium to full coverage, this non-sticky gloss is a dream, in every way. You’ll enjoy the benefits of a high gloss, shine-free finish along with a buildable pigment that can be as understated or bold as you like. (Plus, the peach and vanilla scent is everything.)

If you’re new to Fenty Beauty, you’ll love the opportunity to sample some of the best in the range, including a couple of tubes of the brand’s best-selling Gloss Bomb Cream lip gloss. And if you’re a devotee, you can experiment with shades new to you that are perfect for day to night. At $128, this limited edition set is an absolute beauty steal. Trade

Also in the box is Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in ‘Undefeated’, an absolutely dynamic shade of deep purple with a matte finish. The deeply pigmented shade coupled with the lightweight, long-lasting formula make this a dream for a night out.

Since you can never have too many mascaras, you’ll also get a mini tube of Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl. It’s waterproof, with a quality brush that does it all in one fell swoop. From lengthening to curling, you’ll achieve the lashes of your dreams with this in your makeup kit.

Brightens: Kit contains one tube of Gloss Bomb Cream in Bubble Binge, a shimmering pink that flatters all skin tones.

Finish off that fabulous full Fenty face with a travel bottle of Baby What It Dew Makeup Refreshing Spray. Mist it all over her face to quickly perk up her complexion and revitalize her makeup.

As any good makeup addict knows, you need to keep things rolling on the skincare front, too. Flash Nap Instant Revival Priming Eye Gel-Cream amply coats the delicate skin around the eyes with its non-greasy goodness.

This refreshing emollient is formulated to soothe and hydrate, and includes a mini eye massage tool that lets you glide on easily.

GIFT READY: If you’re feeling generous, the exclusive Fenty Beauty Drop Box arrives in a “perfect” box ready for gifting.

the Exclusive Fenty Beauty Mailbox it’s definitely a drop you don’t want to miss out on, and because it’s a limited edition, there’s no guarantee it’ll last long. For the price (and for any RiRi lover and beauty enthusiast), there’s no better way to sample some of the best pieces in the line.