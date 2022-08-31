Snap cancels original shows, other projects amid 20% layoffs

Snap is laying off about 20 percent of its more than 6,400 employees and is canceling its original shows, in-app games and several other projects as part of a corporate restructuring.

In a corporate memo on Wednesday that you can read in full below, CEO Evan Spiegel wrote that Snap is “restructuring our business to increase focus on our three strategic priorities: community growth, revenue growth and augmented reality.”

Spiegel said the company’s revenue growth had accelerated again to 8 percent from a flat end-July, suggesting ad business is beginning to recover. Still, that’s a far cry from the more than 40 percent revenue growth Snap saw before Russia invaded Ukraine, which it blamed for a slowdown in marketing spending, and the digital advertising market began to contract earlier this year. In a filing with the SEC, Snap said it expects the layoffs, which were first reported by The edge on Tuesday, to save it $500 million in costs annually.

“Unfortunately, given our current lower revenue growth, it has become clear that we need to reduce our cost structure to avoid incurring significant ongoing losses,” Spiegel wrote in the memo. “While we have built significant capital reserves and have made extensive efforts to avoid reducing the size of our team by reducing spending in other areas, we now have to face the effects of our lower revenue growth and adapt to the market environment. “

Spiegel said Snap would be discontinuing the original shows that appear in Snapchat’s Discover section, along with its in-app games and HTML thumbnail applications built by third-party developers. The company’s self-flying camera drone, Pixy, is being canned after its April debut. Spiegel said the company is also “phasing out” Zenly, a separate app for seeing where your friends are on a map bought in 2017, and Voisey, a TikTok-esque music app that Snap bought in 2020.

Since at least 2017, Snap has invested in original, vertically shot shows for its Discover section. Just earlier this year, the company announced a series of new shows starring such celebrities as Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and social media star Charli D’Amelio. In its latest earnings report, Snap boasted that 10 million Snapchat users had watched The battle withina new Snap show featuring professional boxer Ryan Garcia.

The company’s platform for mini-apps and games from third-party developers first debuted in 2020 as a way for users to do things like book concert tickets with friends without leaving Snapchat. But the platform has remained relatively buried in Snapchat and has not contributed to Snap’s advertising business in any meaningful way.

Jerry Hunter, company chief of engineering, becomes chief operating officer

Snap’s leadership team is also being shaken up this week: Spiegel announced that Jerry Hunter, the company’s chief of engineering, will become chief operating officer overseeing all revenue, growth, partnerships and engineering. Jeremi Gorman, Snap’s chief business officer and top ad manager, announced on Tuesday that she was leaving to run Netflix’s upcoming ad-supported tier.

You can read Mirror’s full memo to Snap employees below: