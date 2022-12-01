Snakes site themselves without need for high-vis

While walking his dog through the Bernie Mullane Sports Complex in Kellyville, Kellyville’s Jim Scaysbrook was confronted by a printed sign with a symbol of a snake, erected by The Hills Council, that read, “Caution. There are snakes in this area,” prompting Jim to ask, “Why were these snakes placed here? Is there a shortage of hoses that the municipality needs to address? Furthermore, were residents like me required to fund the placement of these hoses when they were perfectly capable of placing themselves at no cost to taxpayers?

It comes as no surprise that the AUS DEN collocation (C8) inspired Mangerton’s relentlessly ridiculous George Manojlovic to think “of the Milliganesque madness that can be had with FIFA country codes. For example, there is a ZIM ZAM NAM JAM CAM, a TAH BAH MAD MAC BRA and a GER GUM GIB GAB GUY.”

The section of hospitalization forms (C8) that Concord’s Patricia Farrar finds most objectionable is marital status. “As a divorced woman whose ex-husband subsequently died, am I a divorcee or a widow? The standard title for any woman hospitalized seems to be “ma’am,” which I find more confrontational than “colonel.”

A more pressing concern for Mosman’s Jack Dikian regarding titles is, “Did the pre-admission form (C8) have ‘dispute attorney’ as a title option?”

To answer Helen Howes (C8)’s question, Ashbury’s Peter Miniutti says that “every major bureaucracy has a name change department and a complicated forms department. The Department of Education probably has the largest of these departments in the universe, closely followed by the Department of Health.”