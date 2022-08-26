Snails, snails aren’t the only ones causing rat lungworm disease in humans

Platydemus manokwari, an introduced flatworm present in Hawaii that can act as a paratenic host of the rat lungworm parasite and is implicated in causing lungworm disease in rats in Okinawa. Credit: Shinji Sugiura.



A review of decades of research revealed that more than a dozen species of animals, in addition to snails and snails, have caused rat lungworm disease in humans around the world.

Researchers from the University of Hawai’i in Mānoa and the University of London (UK) searched nearly 140 scientific studies published between 1962 and 2022 and identified 32 species of freshwater shrimp/shrimp, crayfish, crabs, flatworms, fish, sea snakes, frogs , toads, lizards, centipedes, cattle, pigs, and snails can act as carriers of the rat lungworm parasite (Angiostrongylus cantonensis). Of these, at least 13 species of shrimp/shrimp, crabs, flatworms, fish, frogs, toads, lizards and centipedes have been linked to causing lungworm disease in humans.

This work was the master thesis research of the first author, Helena Turck, as part of a graduate program in a health jointly run by the Royal Veterinary College and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, both part of the University of London, UK. Robert Cowie, senior author of the study and faculty member in the UH Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST), guided Turck’s remote research during the pandemic and co-authored the new publication. Professor Mark Fox of the Royal Veterinary College is also a co-author of the study.

Cowie explained that the rat lungworm has a complex life cycle involving snails and snails as so-called “intermediate hosts” and rats as “final” hosts, in which the worms mature and reproduce. Rats become infected when they eat an infected snail or snail. People also become infected when they eat an infected snail or slug, and this can lead to serious illness and sometimes death.

Folks, casual hosts

“But people can also become infected if they eat so-called paratenic hosts, also called carrier hosts,” said Cowie, a research professor in the Pacific Biosciences Research Center at SOEST. “These are animals that become infected by eating infected snails or snails, but where the worms cannot develop into adulthood as in a rat. However, in such hosts, the worms become dormant, but still contagious. And if one of these hosts , or part of it, is then eaten raw by a person – an accidental host – development can continue, but only to a certain extent.”

That point is when they’re in the person’s brain, where they move, feed, and grow. But then the worms die. The brain damage and massive inflammation that results when they die are primarily what causes the symptoms of lungworm disease in rats.

“It’s important to know not only that snails and snails can transmit lungworm parasites from rats to humans, but what other animals — those paratenic hosts — can do as well,” Cowie said. “So the aim of the study was to bring together all the information on paratenic hosts and their role in the transmission of rat lungworm disease, previously disseminated in various publications and obscure reports, in one place and develop a global understanding of their diversity and role in disease transmission.”

Puerto Rican coqui frog. Credit: United States Department of Agriculture



Lungworm Disease in Rats Around the World

Rat lungworm disease is currently largely confined to the tropics and subtropics, particularly parts of South and Southeast Asia where it likely originated, southern China, Taiwan, southern Japan, several islands and archipelagos in the Pacific Ocean, and more recently Brazil, Caribbean Islands and Australia. The parasite has also been reported from the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands of Spain, as well as from southeastern parts of the United States, where there have been a handful of cases of lungworm disease in rats. Climate change can lead to a further spread to the currently more temperate regions.

Hawai’i is a worldwide center of the incidence of lungworm disease in rats, and indeed it was in Hawaii where the link between the parasite and the disease was first discovered, by the University of Hawai’i and US government scientists in the early years. sixty .

“Several species that can act as carriers (paratenic hosts) are present in Hawaii, including flatworms, centipedes, coqui frogs and cane toads,” Cowie said. “While it is unlikely that people in Hawaii will eat these animals, it is not unknown that people do so in a daring manner and become seriously ill. Elsewhere, certain paratenic hosts are eaten for alleged health reasons – frogs in Taiwan and Japan, or for the virility – lizards in Thailand.”

Domestic animals, especially dogs and horses, can also become infected with the rat lungworm parasite, including in Hawaii, probably most often from accidentally or intentionally eating snails or snails.

Preventing Infection

There are several things people can do to prevent rat lungworm infection.

“Awareness of which species may harbor the parasite is critical, both in Hawai’i and in general,” Cowie said. “These animals should not be consumed raw. In addition, wash all fruits and vegetables well under running water and inspect them for snails, snails and possible other hosts such as flatworms to avoid accidentally eating them or parts of them.”

Researchers predict the spread of rat lungworm, now and in the future

More information:

Helena C. Turck et al, Paratenic hosts of Angiostrongylus cantonensis and their relationship to human neuroangiostrongyliasis worldwide, a health (2022). Helena C. Turck et al, Paratenic hosts of Angiostrongylus cantonensis and their relationship to human neuroangiostrongyliasis worldwide,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.onehlt.2022.100426

Provided by the University of Hawaii at Manoa

