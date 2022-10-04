NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — The snail pintail, a small southeastern fish at the center of an epic battle to protect the Endangered Species Act in the 1970s, is no longer considered endangered, officials said Tuesday familiar.

The fish kept building the Tellico Dam. against more than two years in Tennessee as biologists and others fought to protect its only known habitat, the free-flowing Little Tennessee River. The battle, which went all the way to the US Supreme Court and beyond, is sometimes cited as an example of environmental excess, although the reality is much more complicated.

The dam was eventually built, collecting snail arrows and transplanting them into other rivers. They were also later discovered in several additional streams.

Snail darters went from an endangered species to an endangered species in 1984. Three years ago, the Center for Biological Diversity, Jim Williams and Zygmunt Plater petition to remove the fish all of federal protection. Williams is the biologist who labeled the snail darter as endangered. Plater is the lawyer who sued him to protect it.

The United States Department of the Interior announced Tuesday the official removal of the snail-darter from the federal list of endangered and threatened wildlife. It is the fifth fish species to be removed from the list as the population has recovered and the first in the eastern United States, the agency said.

Home Secretary Deb Haaland in a press release called the fish’s recovery “a remarkable conservation milestone that tells a story of how controversy and polarization can evolve into collaboration and major conservation success.”

The protection of the snail darter was the first major test of the Endangered Species Act because protecting it meant blocking construction of a Tennessee Valley Authority dam. Although the conflict was portrayed as environmental extremists versus economic realists, in reality the Tellico Dam was quite small and not needed to generate electricity.

After Plater took the case to the U.S. Supreme Court and won, Congress created a high-level committee to consider possible exceptions to the Endangered Species Act. But that committee also ruled in favor of the fish and found that the dam project made no economic sense. Congress eventually exempted the Tellico Dam from the Endangered Species Act, through a rider on a credit account.

Plater said in an interview that their request for deletion was not without reservation. Although the snail darter has recovered, several of its populations are still dependent on human intervention. The Tennessee Valley Authority occasionally adds liquid oxygen to the water and pulses dams to silt the gravel where the slug flies spawn.

Those actions help to create conditions closer to those of a free-flowing river and are good for other fish and aquatic animals. So in that way the Endangered Species Act still helped the snail-darter. The recovery was also aided by the Clean Water Act, which has reduced water pollution, Williams said.

“The point is, the Endangered Species Act and the Clean Water Act work,” Williams said. “It has taken us about 50 years to see results, but it has taken us 100 years to destroy things. Give it time.”

