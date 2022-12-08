Snag the TYME styling iron for $20 off the list price and get gorgeous curls and straight styles

<!–

It’s the rare hair styling tool that lives up to all the hype. The TYME IronPro is one of the few, designed to effectively create beautiful curls and waves – and even straighten your locks if you prefer.

And right now, this social media darling has been reduced to just $159, a savings of $20 off its original price. For a device that effectively steps in and takes over the role of multiple tools in your kit, it’s an incredible deal.

“It now only takes me less than 10 minutes to do my hair, my curls last all day without the use of hairspray,” praises one devotee. It’s a sentiment shared by thousands of enthusiasts who swear by the tool to create the smoothest straight styles and most luscious curls imaginable. Available in a range of fun colors, this multi-purpose tool really does it all – without causing heat damage to your hair. Store

You will feel like a professional stylist once you get your hands on this tool. It’s no mistake that the product designed to save you time is so aptly named – and once you get the hang of it, you’ll wonder where it’s been all your life.

Use it to create curls that deliver everything from massive volume to great bounce. Prefer a more sophisticated look? You can also achieve that with this versatile tool. It can produce a relaxed beachy wave that is also perfect when going casual.

Of course, an iron pulling double-duty also makes straightening like a pro — and it’s incredibly effective, smoothing hair to shiny perfection in a single stroke.

Get glam fast! The TYME Iron Pro is a versatile styling tool that can produce everything from loose, tousled waves to more voluminous curls.

While heat styling can certainly do something for your hair, the TYME Iron Pro is made to avoid these problems completely.

The product instead ‘heats’ the strands, creating less tension for a smoother styling, while exposing the hair to less heat in the process. That’s key to avoiding common heat styling pitfalls like frizz and breakage.

You can see at a glance that this iron is not like the rest. It is specially designed, with an angled plate and a rotating interior that does all the work for you. Forget about flicking your wrist and struggling to get the looks you want – this does it all for you.

It offers five different temperature settings, making it easy to lock in your style in an instant. And because the titanium plates heat up in just 55 seconds, you can start styling quickly. In addition, an automatic switch-off function is activated after half an hour for safety.

The TYME Iron Pro comes in a variety of fun colors — and is perfect for all hair types, from fine and thin to thick and unruly.

The raves for the TYME IronPro are virtually endless, with one user saying, ‘My hair is movie star quality when I use my flat iron! I use it every day and get lots of compliments.’

“I’ve been using the TYME iron for years now,” shares another. “My hair is fine and usually doesn’t hold a curl to save my life. With the TYME iron I only have to touch up a few spots on the SECOND day for perfect curls.’

“I will never use a regular curling iron or straightener again,” exclaims yet another satisfied user. “This thing is insanely awesome!”

No matter the length of your hair, the TYME Iron Pro works like magic to create body or straighten your locks.

For $20 off, the TYME IronPro an incredible value whether you’re shopping for yourself or treating a fellow beauty lover to something you’re pretty sure they’ll love.