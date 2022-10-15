SMU-Navy college football game is delayed after Mustangs’ pony mascot relieves itself on the field

<!–

The SMU and Navy game was unusually delayed on Friday night after Peruna, SMU’s mascot, left their mark (literally) on the field.

The black Shetland pony was brought onto the field during the third quarter of the game and galloped across it after SMU took a 19-14 lead on a touchdown.

But the stoppage of play took longer than expected, as Peruna used the field as their bathroom, forcing the staff to clear the field after the score.

The delay lasted about 15 minutes as both sides waited for play to resume.

“Just distracting from what happened here, there may have been some scraps left on the playing field that need a little extra attention,” said ESPN commentator Roy Philpott.

“And I think I’ve seen it all now.”

The pony was brought onto the field after SMU scored a touchdown to take a 19-14 lead

And the game was postponed longer than expected because employees had to clean the field

Chances are, it’s not the first time an SMU mascot has done the same thing on the field.

SMU has had Peruna as their mascot since the 1932 season, with the current iteration being the ninth horse to serve in the role.

The aptly named Mustangs held onto their lead to beat Navy 40-34.