Smooth Madonna, 63, wears translucent white T-shirt

Madonna was spotted arriving at JFK Airport with her son David Banda on Friday after a string of events in New York, including an appearance on the Tonight Show.

The queen of pop, 63, looked slick as she walked through security in a sheer white T-shirt showing off her figure and a black bra underneath and paired with an oversized Adidas tracksuit.

Beside her strolled through the terminal David, 16, wearing a black Tonight Show jersey and carrying their luggage.

She showed her figure in the white top that hung from her midriff and was combined with the comfortable loungewear.

Madonna wore her blonde locks in loose waves over her shoulders and appeared to be going makeup-free as she donned darker shades for her eyes.

Meanwhile, David wore his black sweater with cargo pants and shiny shoes while adorned with a series of silver chains.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, Madonna revealed that her son not only wears her clothes, but also “looks better.”

“He can put on any outfit and look swag like you know,” she told host Jimmy Fallon, adding, “It’s really annoying. He wears my clothes and looks better. He can even wear a dress and look tough.’

The mother of six was matched up with David in May, while attending the WBA World Lightweight Championship at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The duo shone in Adidas outfits, with Madonna in a black tracksuit and David in a red and white dress, layered necklaces and black sneakers.

Over the years, the Queen of Pop has also proudly shared photos of David’s stylish outfits, including a clip of him wearing one of her flowing white dresses last month.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Vogue hitmaker said that, like his mother, the teenager — whom she adopted in 2006, when he was just 13 months old, while funding an orphanage in Malawi — is also working on his own music.

“He will eventually become one of your guests,” she predicted, saying he has “everything” it takes to become a star.

Fallon agreed and replied, “He’s got it. He has magic. He’s funny, he’s charming, he’s athletic, he’s a handsome guy.”

In addition to David, Madonna also adopted daughter Mercy James (16) from Malawi in 2009, followed by twins Stella and Estere, now nine, in 2017, when they were both four years old.

Madonna is also mother to son Rocco Ritchie, 22 – who she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie – and daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, with ex Carlos Leon.

Though her illustrious career has spanned more than five decades, Madonna revealed on the show that her reps thought her career was over after an accidental backside flash in the early 1980s.

The star appeared on the show to promote her new album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones on The Tonight Show, due out August 19.

Madonna performed at the first-ever MTV Video Music Awards in 1984, when her dress flipped up to reveal part of her backside… what her reps believed would be the end of her career.

Fallon pointed out that the liner notes said Like a Virgin would be the lead single, which Madonna said she found “controversial,” although it turned out to be far from controversial as her wardrobe was faulty.

“I did that show and I walked down the very steep steps of the wedding cake and I got to the bottom and I started dancing around in my white stiletto pumps falling off,” Madonna began.

“And I was trying to do this smooth movement, like, diving into the shoe and looking like it was choreographed. And my dress flipped up and my ass was exposed. Can you imagine that,’ she added.

“Those were the days when you didn’t have to show your ass to make a career. Now it’s the opposite,” she continued.

The music icon added that it “happened by accident and when I didn’t even know my ass was on display,” adding, “it wasn’t even like the whole ass, it was like a butt cheek, like half a butt cheek.” .’

“Yeah, when I went backstage, my manager told me my career was over.”