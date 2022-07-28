Smoke from Western wildfires can influence Arctic sea ice, researchers find

Arctic sea ice floats in the Arctic Ocean. Credit: Patricia DeRepentigny



Sea ice and wildfires may be more linked than previously thought, new research published today shows scientific progress.

By digging into differences between climate models, researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder and the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) found that soot and other burned biomass from wildfires here in Colorado and elsewhere in the Northern Hemisphere eventually made their way to the Arctic. Once there, it can affect how much — or how little — sea ice persists at any given time.

This, in turn, could cause ripple effects on climate patterns for the rest of the world, amplifying a feedback loop between the two systems in a way not seen before.

“This research found that particles emitted from wildfires where people live can really impact what happens thousands of miles away in the Arctic,” said Patricia DeRepentigny, the paper’s lead author and a postdoctoral researcher at NCAR.

“Sometimes the Arctic can be seen as a region that we shouldn’t care about because it’s so far away from where we live… , and dwindling sea ice could then lead to more wildfires here, kind of connects us.” more with the Arctic.”

Climate models, which are simulations of how different parts of the climate interact, have long been used by governments around the world to guide future policies related to climate change. As science has become more advanced, so have these models, making them more and more sophisticated and skilled.

However, DeRepentigny and colleagues noted that in a recent model, the NCAR-based Community Earth System Model Version 2 (CESM2), there was a drastic acceleration in Arctic sea ice loss toward the end of the 20th century, which was not accounted for. seen in the earlier models. So they decided to understand why.

What they found when comparing the forcings (the different ways a climate model can be influenced, such as carbon dioxide or methane emissions or solar radiation) between the new and previous generation climate models was that the emissions from biomass combustion had the greatest effect on the Arctic sea. ice loss when simulated.

When they dug deeper into why these emissions from biomass combustion were so important, they found that the main difference is due to the nonlinear cloud effects that can occur when aerosols, small particles or liquid droplets, released by fires, interact with Arctic clouds. When a lot of aerosols are released during a heavy fire year, this can lead to more and thicker clouds, while those clouds are thinner in lighter burn years, allowing more solar radiation to penetrate and more ice to melt.

Previous research had already shown that when sea ice melts, major wildfires become more widespread in the western US. By showing that smoke from wildfires can help protect the ice, this new research suggests that this variability may be creating more of a feedback loop than previously thought.

“When we think about climate, everything is really connected, and this is a really good example of that,” said Alexandra Jahn, an author of this paper and an associate professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences and the Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research. (INSTAAR ) at CU Boulder.

“When we think about climate processes, it’s really a global problem, and we can’t study it in an isolated way. We really always have to look at the global picture to understand all these different interactions.”

The researchers caution that this study was model-specific, meaning only one specific climate model was looked at, but their experiments provide a great starting point for future research. This may include locating the effects of specific fires, rather than fires in general, and refining the models so that they can run simulations where the model itself can generate the fires; so if it is predicted to be a dry year, the model could simulate more fires, which in turn would play a role in projections for future sea ice loss.

“The goal we’re trying to achieve here is to make these climate simulations more reliable and give us projections that can then inform policymakers and societal choices,” DeRepentigny said, adding that this study “helps us get closer to something that can really helping us make the best decisions as a society.”

Other authors on the paper include Marika M. Holland, John Fasullo, Jean-François Lamarque, Cécile Hannay, David A. Bailey, Simone Tilmes, and Michael J. Mills of the National Center for Atmospheric Research and Jennifer E. Kay and Andrew P. Barrett at CU Boulder.

Patricia DeRepentigny et al, Enhanced simulated early 21st century Arctic sea ice loss due to CMIP6 emissions from biomass combustion, scientific progress (2022). Patricia DeRepentigny et al, Enhanced simulated early 21st century Arctic sea ice loss due to CMIP6 emissions from biomass combustion,(2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciaadv.abo2405

