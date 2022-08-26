Smitten Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma hold hands after romantic meal in LA

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Rebel Wilson was thrilled to spend some downtime on Thursday with her new friend Ramona Agruma.

The pair looked enamored as they dined at the trendy West Hollywood restaurant Craig’s and left the eatery hand in hand.

The bridesmaid star, 42, radiated casual elegance in a stylish white button-up shirt, jeans and smart white loafers.

They were seen staring lovingly at Ramona as they walked to their car.

Rebellious blond hair hung loosely around her shoulders and she wore a pink designer handbag as an accessory.

She showed off her slim figure in her chic ensemble after her incredible weight loss of 35 kg.

Rebel’s latest sighting comes after a series of outings with her designer friend Ramona.

Last week, the couple was spotted kissing while walking in Beverly Hills.

Rebel (née Melanie Bownds) confirmed she was dating Agruma on June 9 after The Sydney Morning Herald threatened to leave her.

It is Rebel’s first relationship with a woman and her first public romance since she ended her engagement to Napp’s Dairy Free Ice Cream founder Jacob Busch in January 2021.

Rebel first teased that she was dating someone in May of this year before making her relationship public in June.

She shared a selfie of the couple along with: “I thought I was looking for a Disney prince… but maybe what I really needed all along was a Disney princess,” the caption wrote.

