Smith’s salt and vinegar crisps recalled over contamination fears

One of Australia’s best-loved snacks has been pulled from store shelves in two states over contamination fears.

Customers have been warned not to eat Smith’s Crinkle Cut Salt and Vinegar flavored crisps if purchased from retail outlets in NSW and Queensland.

The urgent recall of the popular crisps applies to the 45g, 90g and 170g bags, which have a best before date of 15 January 2023.

The recall was prompted by the possible presence of plastic in some bags.

“Food items containing pieces of plastic may cause harm if consumed,” a recall statement said.

“Consumers should not eat these products. If consumers have these products, please contact The Smith’s Snackfood Company to arrange a refund.’