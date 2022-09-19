Smith to bat at No. 3 in India T20Is in Mitch Marsh’s absence

With Mitchell Marsh absent with injury, Steven Smith will bat at number 3 against India. However, his role in Australia’s first-choice XI in the run-up to the men’s T20 World Cup will remain fluid.

Australia are without three of their first-choice players in the top six for the three-match series against India starting in Mohali on Tuesday, with Marsh, David Warner and Marcus Stoinis all back at home. Mitchell Starc is also rested due to a niggle. It means Australia will structure their team differently out of necessity, with just nine games remaining before they start their title defense at home to New Zealand.

Smith has batted at No.3 in T20Is just once in the last 12 matches he has played in a two-year spell. It was also out of necessity against England in the 2021 T20 World Cup when Marsh was left out due to structural balance as Australia opted for a fifth specialist bowler.

Since then, Smith has not batted higher than No.4 regardless of Marsh’s availability or not, with his long-standing role as a fluid “Mr Fix it” who would come in early at the loss of wickets in the powerplay, given up for a more permanent place in the middle order .

But his lack of batting power in the middle order has raised questions about his place in Australia’s first-choice XI for the World Cup, especially after Tim David was added to the squad. In his last 12 matches, Smith has bowled just eight times, with a strike rate of 107.20, down from his already mediocre career T20 strike rate of 125.27.

Aaron Finch confirmed on Monday that Smith was likely to bat at No.3 in the series against India, and he reiterated Australia’s faith in Smith’s ability as an all-round cog in the line-up.

“He will most likely hit three in this series while Mitch Marsh is out,” Finch said. “We know the quality that Steve has. He’s one of the best players to ever play the game in all formats of the game. So we know the skills that he has and the game sense and the tactical nous that he has.

“So we’re really confident that whatever role he has to play in the structure of the squad, that he can do it very, very well.”

“There will be a little bit of mixing and matching, but still with one eye on the World Cup to make sure we’re still as well-rounded as we can be as a team.” Aaron Finch

Finch confirmed that Australia would experiment with the structure of their team and their personnel in different positions, with an eye both to the upcoming World Cup in Australia as well as the different conditions that will be presented in the three matches in India.

“Every decision we make, I think, has one eye on the World Cup and seeing the wicket yesterday [in Mohali]it looked like there was quite a bit of grass on it,” Finch said. “And we know in Mohali that the ball can swing around and it can carry quite a bit through, so I think we’ll be aware of not to be too much. narrow-minded in relation to our focus.

“What we’ve tried to do over the last six-eight-ten months is to make sure everything we do in the T20 space ties back to the World Cup and for us it’s about making sure that once we get to the point that we’ve had lots of different combinations of teams that we can play, because the last thing you want to do is have an injury that derails your entire campaign because you’re crazy about play a style of cricket or a. team structure. So there will be a bit of mixing and matching, but still with one eye on the World Cup to make sure we’re still as well-rounded as we can be as a team.”

The loss of two all-rounders in Marsh and Stoinis and a left-arm quick in Starc will force Australia to structure their bowling differently, which in turn has a direct impact on the top seven they can pick.

Cameron Green could make his T20I return against India•Getty Images

David looks set to make his Australia debut in the middle order as a direct replacement for Stoinis, having played 14 T20Is for Singapore. But he only bowls very part-time offspin. Cameron Green, who is not in Australia’s World Cup squad but is on this tour of India, is another who could play if Australia want a pace bowling all-rounder. Green made his T20I debut for Australia on the tour to Pakistan earlier this year, but has played just 14 professional T20s in his career.

However, Finch felt that Green was capable of being a three-format player after his recent performances in the ODI series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand in Australia.

“I think his ability to hit five, six, seven in the one-day team has been really impressive,” Finch said. “The fact that such a young guy was able to guide us home in a really difficult run chase, in a great partnership with Alex Carey in the recent series against New Zealand, shows that he has all the tricks and game sense for such a .young guy to be super successful in all three formats for Australia.

“He’s just such a great kid, someone who continues to impress with everything he does.”