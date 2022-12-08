SportsSports Smith stunned by Holder for a duck by Merry December 8, 2022 written by Merry December 8, 2022 Australian batsman Steve Smith was sacked by Jason Holder of the West Indies for a duck. You Might Be Interested In Smith feels poised for a great summer despite hip soreness World Cup: How Ghana star Inaki Williams nearly scored v Portugal, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo stunned PLAYER RATINGS: Marcus Rashford’s confident display STUNNED Wales as Jude Bellingham impressed again DuckholderSmithstunned Share 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestTumblrVKRedditEmail previous post Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wage fresh war on Royals in Netflix series next post Doria Ragland reveals she instantly knew Prince Harry was ‘The One’ for Meghan Markle You may also like Embattled Kyrie Irving tapes message over Nike sneakers... Keystone pipeline temporarily closed following Kansas oil spill Peru ex-President Castillo detained as ‘rebellion’ probe proceeds Christian Pulisic hits the golf course with social... US prison warden found guilty in ‘rape club’... AFL reveals fixture for inaugural ‘Gather Round’ in... Heartless’ response to World Cup death Ex-NFL player’s widow sues Alabama funeral home for... US sues to block Microsoft buying ‘Call of... Aston Villa, Man United, Wolves and Liverpool swap...