Smith, Labuschagne and Head flay West Indies

Tea Australia 568 for 3 (Smith 189*, Head 80*) vs West Indies

A relentless Steve Smith continued to turn the screws on a listless West Indies, following Marnus Labuschagne’s earlier double century, as Australia saw a statement late on day two of the first Test at Optus Stadium.

Smith was 189 not out for tea, dominating an uninspired opponent in their first Test against Australia since January 2016. With Australia approaching a probable explanation, Travis Head came forward aggressively and collected points at ease against a West Indies team that through the movements.

Head and Smith scored at a rapid pace to power through the second session in a 166-run partnership.

Even as the game squirmed amidst a few fans, who began to create their own excitement by mocking the West Indies’ shoddy fielding, Smith was unwavering in his concentration. He also cemented his penchant for his new refined technique, eradicating shuffling across the fold.

After a disciplined start earlier in the game, the West Indies were unable to conjure up any fireworks on a surface with a strip of grass in the middle.

Amid overcast and cooler conditions, a relief after hot weather on the first day, the West Indies batters will have to reckon with an imperious Smith, who pushed Australia past 500 with a bold border over deep third to beat the speedy Alzarri Joseph further annoyed.

Just before lunch, Smith equaled Sir Donald Bradman with his 29th Test century. He reached the milestone with an overrun single, which oddly wasn’t brought in to limit the run.

In the process, Smith also passed 4000 test drives at home. Only Bradman (98.22) and Sir Garfield Sobers (66.8) have better home averages than Smith’s 64.53. He also continued his dominance over the West Indies against whom he currently averages over 200 in six Tests.

Starting day two in a leading position 293 for 2, Labuschagne and Smith thrashed the West Indies in a 251-run partnership as they batted almost the entire first session.

Labuschagne reached his second Test double century just before lunch and celebrated by removing his helmet followed by a brisk swing of his bat. Two balls later, out of the blue, he was dismissed just short of his highest Test score of 215 when he delivered Kraigg Brathwaite’s spin to wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva.

After an aggressive captaincy earlier in the innings from Brathwaite, who implemented attacking pitches complete with five slips, he usually took a defensive approach and could face further criticism for his use of the bowlers.

Joseph and fellow fast Jayden Seales were surprisingly not used in the opening hour, despite the West Indies needing early wickets to claw back into the match.

All-rounder Jason Holder bowled alongside spearhead Kemar Roach to start the day’s game and his towering height could occasionally conjure up a steep bounce, but the batters were up to the task by sending cleverly through the gaps behind the wicket.

In what would have particularly frustrated coach Phil Simmons, who believed his team had suffered an unlucky performance on day one, Labuschagne narrowly missed dragging on the stumps of sailor Kyle Mayers, who may have been underused the previous day after impressing with an excellent throw to send Usman off. Khawaja.

Labuschagne had better luck on 194 as he beat spinner Roston Chase, only for Da Silva to miss a chance behind the stumps.

It continued their poor field performance as West Indies hopes of turning around two decades of Test woes in Australia took a nosedive.

Tristan Lavalette is a journalist from Perth

Tags: AUS vs WI Australia vs West Indies 1st Test
1 day ago

