Smith: Gabba pitch ‘most difficult in Australia’

Steven Smith has labeled the Gabba green top as the toughest pitch he has played on in Australia and hopes conditions at the MCG will be more suitable for hitting.

South Africa were beaten in Brisbane as 34 wickets tumbled in just two days to open the blockbuster series, making it the shortest Test on Australian soil for 91 years.

Even though Australia went 1-0 up with a six-wicket triumph, Smith wants batters to get more help during the Boxing Day Test.

“As a batsman I would like it to do a little less,” he said in Melbourne on Wednesday. “I think it’s a nice balance to get that even battle between bat and ball. It [the Gabba] was probably the hardest wicket I’ve played on here in Australia.”

South African captain Dean Elgar labeled the pitch dangerous in his post-match press conference and asked the officials during the final session if it would be deemed unsafe to continue playing. Smith admitted that there were times during the game when he was taken by surprise.

“I think there were a few times where the ball did things that just came out of nowhere,” said Smith. “Some balls were in the wicket, making divots, some flew through and it was just incredibly difficult to hit again. Whether it was unsafe or not it’s not really my place to judge but it certainly wasn’t easy to to hit.” .”

Peter Roach, Cricket Australia’s head of cricket operations, has accepted the ICC’s assessment and admitted that the Gabba pitch was too biased towards fast bowling.

“We are encouraging all of our matches to look at how we can get the balance right well into day four,” Roach told reporters. “We say don’t be disappointed when a game goes into day five; late on day four gives the game a chance to go a bit further.”

Last year’s Boxing Day Test ended before lunch on the third day, as Scott Boland famously ripped through England’s batting side 6-7 on his debut in the second innings.

But it was only five years ago that the MCG was slapped with a “poor” rating after an uneventful draw in which only 24 wickets were taken in five days.

Roach said MCG curator Matt Page would not change his preparations based on what happened at the Gabba.

Smith looked somewhat puzzled when told there would be no word from CA to make it more batter-friendly at the MCG, said it all.