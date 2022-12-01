Smith chasing history as Labuschagne chases Smith

“Whether it’s club cricket, shield cricket or test cricket, I always try to put a really collaborative focus on that first game of the series, to get points on the board that prepare it for the team for that game, but also for myself . ”

Smith, of course, has prospered through countless iterations of opponents trying to get past him. Since the end of his phenomenal Ashes campaign in 2019, Smith has been limited in his scoring by short balls, straights and sideways.

The result of those conversations and internet sessions, shared with Labuschagne and others, was a simplified method, abandoning his trademark crossed shuffle and balancing the front foot with the back foot in a more balanced way. From the moment he revealed the change in Sri Lanka, Smith looked younger and more lithe than his 33 years.

It is an unchanging fact in test match careers that even the very best players experience phases of diminished effectiveness, for technical, tactical, mental or physical reasons. Even Bradman endured a period of hardship and ill health from the 1932-1933 Bodyline series to his promotion to captain in 1936-37.