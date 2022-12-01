Smith chasing history as Labuschagne chases Smith

“Whether it’s club cricket, shield cricket or test cricket, I always try to put a really collaborative focus on that first game of the series, to get points on the board that prepare it for the team for that game, but also for myself . ”
Smith, of course, has prospered through countless iterations of opponents trying to get past him. Since the end of his phenomenal Ashes campaign in 2019, Smith has been limited in his scoring by short balls, straights and sideways.
The result of those conversations and internet sessions, shared with Labuschagne and others, was a simplified method, abandoning his trademark crossed shuffle and balancing the front foot with the back foot in a more balanced way. From the moment he revealed the change in Sri Lanka, Smith looked younger and more lithe than his 33 years.
It is an unchanging fact in test match careers that even the very best players experience phases of diminished effectiveness, for technical, tactical, mental or physical reasons. Even Bradman endured a period of hardship and ill health from the 1932-1933 Bodyline series to his promotion to captain in 1936-37.
More recently, modern greats Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar each faced stretches where the dominant play that made their name gave way to protracted struggles to emulate such feats. In both cases captain wages and politics affected them, in addition to bowlers finding better ways to harass them.
But when Lara, and then Tendulkar, were in their mid-thirties, they found a second wind. For Lara, that meant 56 tests for 5820 runs at 58.78 with 19 hundreds, including his recovery of the world test score before his retirement in 2006.
In Tendulkar’s case, a passage of 51 Tests between 2007 and 2012 produced 4698 runs with 58.72 and 16 of his record of 51 centuries. If Tendulkar then dropped out again, as Ricky Ponting did at the end of a long period as Australia captain, it mainly showed that all careers must also come to an end.
In Smith’s story, there’s now the obviously tantalizing possibility that his career average of 61.47 may not have to be the all-time high.
Because if Lara and Tendulkar could raise themselves from about 50 to about 60 in a state of maturity, then Smith might actually be able to produce about 70 runs per innings now that he’s cleared so much more ground to score.
Reaching his own 200 in the early evening, Smith remained matter-of-fact in marking the milestone. He chases history that few have ever had the chance to ponder; Labuschagne, five years his junior, eagerly pursues Smith.
