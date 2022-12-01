Home Smith and Labuschagne double act piles tons of pain on West Indies
Labuschagne and Smith, Australia’s hyperactive brothers, have toned down their tweaking and twerking in the same way Smith has eliminated his shuffle at the crease in a more concerned effort to make sure all their effort goes into their batting. It functions.

The pair added 251 for the third wicket, the best against the West Indies since Ricky Ponting and Darren Lehmann set a record 315 in Port of Spain 20 years ago.

Marnus Labuschagne on his way to 204 against the West Indies in Perth on Thursday.

Labuschagne became the 17th Australian to score at least two double centuries. Given his age, 28, and his thirst for runs, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him climb higher up that illustrious list.

Few batsmen have scored so many, who looked more distraught than Labuschagne when caught flicking on Brathwaite’s very occasional off-spin on the stroke of lunch.

Leaning forward with his head resting on his left arm as it rested on his right arm holding the top of the bat, Labuschagne could not believe the rare opportunity he had given away so easily. His highest score is 215, Bradman’s highest score is 334, the highest by an Australian is Matthew Hayden’s 380, also scored in Perth.

The possibilities were endless against a despondent attack that Labuschagne and Smith had so completely under control.

West Indies opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul is hit by a ball from Aussie quick Pat Cummins.Credit:Getty

This is only Smith’s third century in his last 31 innings since the 2019 Ashes, but his second hundred of his last three hits, suggesting that the mid-year changes he made in Sri Lanka to simplify his footwork, pays off.

After an unbeaten run an 80 ball in a one-day match at the Adelaide Oval two weeks ago, Smith claimed he hadn’t hit better in six years.

Ponting was impressed.

“This was a fantastic Test match one hundred from Steve Smith,” Ponting said on Channel Seven. “He told us during the one-day that things were different, things would change, ‘my technique is better, I’ve never felt better’… and I’m not sure I’ve ever seen him hit better.

“He hit the middle of the bat. His decision making has been very clear. His scoring all over the pitch was also different from other seasons. Again, the hard work pays off.”

