Smith and Labuschagne double act piles tons of pain on West Indies

Labuschagne and Smith, Australia’s hyperactive brothers, have toned down their tweaking and twerking in the same way Smith has eliminated his shuffle at the crease in a more concerned effort to make sure all their effort goes into their batting. It functions. The pair added 251 for the third wicket, the best against the West Indies since Ricky Ponting and Darren Lehmann set a record 315 in Port of Spain 20 years ago. Marnus Labuschagne on his way to 204 against the West Indies in Perth on Thursday. Credit: Getty Labuschagne became the 17th Australian to score at least two double centuries. Given his age, 28, and his thirst for runs, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him climb higher up that illustrious list. Few batsmen have scored so many, who looked more distraught than Labuschagne when caught flicking on Brathwaite’s very occasional off-spin on the stroke of lunch.

Loading Ponting was impressed. "This was a fantastic Test match one hundred from Steve Smith," Ponting said on Channel Seven. "He told us during the one-day that things were different, things would change, 'my technique is better, I've never felt better'… and I'm not sure I've ever seen him hit better. "He hit the middle of the bat. His decision making has been very clear. His scoring all over the pitch was also different from other seasons. Again, the hard work pays off."