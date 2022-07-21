Smirking Nancy Pelosi insists her husband has NOT bought stock based on any of her information

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insisted on Thursday that her husband Paul never made any investments based on information she shared, amid new research into the mega-wealthy stock trader’s latest investment.

“Has your husband ever bought or sold stock based on information he received from you?” one reported asked the speaker in her weekly briefing.

“No,” she scoffed. ‘Absolutely not.’ Pelosi then walked away from the stage.

On June 17, Paul Pelosi announced 20,000 shares in semiconductor company Nvidia, worth between $1 million and $5 million, ahead of a Senate vote on a bill that could inject $52 billion into the semiconductor industry and tax incentives for the would give production.

Nancy Pelosi insisted on Thursday that her husband Paul never made any investments based on information she shared, amid new research into the mega-wealthy stock trader’s latest investment

On June 17, Paul Pelosi announced 20,000 shares in semiconductor company Nvidia, worth between $1 million and $5 million, ahead of a Senate vote on a bill that could inject $52 billion into the semiconductor industry and tax incentives for the production would give

The Pelosis is one of the wealthiest couples in Congress and Paul Pelosi has been called one of the most prolific stock traders of all time. The speaker’s office regularly notes that Nancy does not own any stock herself.

There has been broad bipartisan consensus for months about banning individual stock trading for members and their spouses. Lawmakers in both sides have filed a slew of bills since Pelosi first stood cool to such a ban in February, not one of which has made it to the floor.

On Wednesday, Senator Josh Hawley wrote a letter asking Democrats to hold a hearing on banning stock trading.

“This issue of whether and how members of Congress engage in various financial transactions deserves close scrutiny by the committee,” Hawley wrote to Senator Gary Peters, chair of the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee.

“In 2020, Speaker Pelosi and her husband outperformed the S&P 500 by a whopping 14.3 percent,” Hawley said. Ninety percent of actively managed mutual funds fail to beat the market, according to a report.

After initial resistance, Pelosi changed her mind in February, saying she would support a stock ban if it targeted not just Congress, but the entire administration.

“It has to be the entire government,” the California Democrat told reporters. “The judiciary has no reporting. The Supreme Court has no disclosure. It has no reporting of stock transactions and makes important decisions every day.”

It wasn’t resounding support, but it was a change of tone from three months earlier, when Pelosi actively opposed the cutting off of her husband and the rest of Congress’s trade power.

‘We are a free market economy. ‘[Lawmakers] should be able to participate in that,” she said in December.

Despite widespread support, some Democrats blame the leadership for preventing such bills from even being voted on.

“The people who run the calendar don’t want to question it,” said Representative Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., a moderate who wrote a bipartisan proposal to force members to place their assets in a blind trust. “The people who control the committees of jurisdiction don’t want to bring it up.”

Paul Pelosi, owner of Financial Leasing Services, has amassed a personal fortune of approximately $135 million.

In 2021, according to Insider, the House Speaker will be ranked as the 14th richest member of Congress with an estimated net worth of at least $46,123,051.

Paul Pelosi’s lucrative stock trades have led to the social investing app Iris allowing users to track the couple’s trades and be notified every time Paul makes a purchase so they can do the same.

And the popular Twitter account @NancyTracker, which tracked Pelosi’s investments, was banned from the social media network.

The STOCK Act of 2012 prohibits members of Congress from using “nonpublic information derived from an individual’s position … or obtained from the performance of one’s duties for personal advantage.”

It also required lawmakers to disclose every transaction of stocks, bonds, commodities futures and other securities within 45 days instead of once a year.

Pelosi is far from alone in her husband’s stock business — more than 220 other representatives and senators, about 40% of Congress, had combined at least $225 million in shares in 2020, according to an Insider survey.

an insider research found that 49 members and 182 congressional officials were late to disclose transactions from January to September 2021, in violation of the STOCK Act.