Smiling Olivia Wilde brushes off recent controversy as she continues to promote Don’t Worry Darling

Olivia Wilde appeared in good spirits as she brushed off the recent controversy and continued to promote her new film Don’t Worry Darling at the San Sebastian International Film Festival on Saturday.

The actress, 38, showed off her incredible figure in a floral yellow maxi dress as she waved to onlookers at the event at the Kursaal Palace.

It’s been an trying time for the director, who has been dealing with a host of issues related to the new thriller starring her boyfriend Harry.

Olivia wore her brunette locks in a classy up-do while sporting a soft, glamorous makeup look.

IMAX claimed on Friday that Don’t Worry Darling became the fastest-selling film ever for previews in its premium theaters, slated for September 19.

The screenings, which sold out within 24 hours, will be followed by a live Q&A broadcast in theaters with Olivia, Harry, Gemma, Nick, Kate Berlant and other cast members, although Florence and Chris will be noticeably absent.

Wilde has done her best to keep calm after a whirlwind of controversy at the Venice Film Festival for her second directorial film Don’t Worry Darling, which starred Florence Pugh, her current boyfriend Harry Styles and Chris Pine.

The lovebirds promoted the film with Chris and co-stars Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll, but Florence, who plays the lead role, was noticeably absent from many of the festivities.

She skipped a press conference for the film attended by Olivia and the actors because her flight was said to land too late to get there, though she was later seen in Venice nearby while it was taking place.

During the premiere screening and on the red carpet, Florence seemed to keep her distance from her director.

Problems within the production spilled over into the premiere when some fans on social media became convinced that Harry had spit on his costar Chris when he sat down next to him.

A video showed Harry sitting down next to Chris, who had clapped but stopped immediately when his costar sat down.

However, the video showed no spit, and a second clip from a different angle showed the two chatting politely just seconds later.

A Pine representative later vehemently denied that the spat had been committed.

Florence’s original costar Shia LaBeouf also contributed to the drama surrounding the film.

He was originally supposed to star in Don’t Worry Darling before Olivia replaced him with Harry.

After LaBeouf was sued by his ex-FKA twigs and details of his alleged sexual battery and harassment against her emerged, Olivia claimed she fired him from the production.

But the Honey Boy actor later produced a video that Wilde apparently sent him begging him to stick with the production, claiming he was left with “a lack of rehearsal time” while forwarding emails to Variety to support his cause.

Florence and Olivia have reportedly had a quiet feud after the actress was reportedly uncomfortable with Olivia’s committed relationship with Harry, though she told Vanity Fair that her relationship with former partner Jason Sudeikis was “long before” she and Harry first met. had.