Smiling Cara Delevingne brushes off recent drama as she arrives at her fashion launch in Paris

Cara Delevingne brushed up on the recent drama surrounding her erratic public appearances by smiling for the cameras at her fashion launch in Paris on Tuesday.

The British model, 30, arrived for the red carpet event to celebrate her Cara Loves Karl spring/summer 2023 capsule with luxury fashion house Karl Lagerfeld, previously helmed by the late designer.

Her appearance is the second time she’s been seen since her several erratic public appearances, including a recent incident at Van Nuys Airport – where she looked disheveled as she prepared to board the puma private jet owned by Jay-Z.

Cara wore her terracotta-colored locks in a light, beachy wave as she paired her lip and nail color with the rich red details of her Karl Lagerfeld collection branding.

She wore a charcoal gray crossover tuxedo dress with Karl branding on the waist belt.

Her skin looked flawless, with a healthy glow to her cheeks and a light neutral hue flowing over her lids to make her pupils pop.

Cara’s long pins seemed even longer with the height added to her body by her thigh-high boots with black heels.

She beamed for the cameras as she posed on the red carpet to celebrate her brand new collection.

Unusual behaviour: Fans began to worry about Cara, after a seemingly erratic appearance when she went to Jay-Z’s Puma private jet on September 5.

But for the past few weeks, Cara’s well-being has been paramount to her friends and family.

There are also claims that her family will stage an intervention as a result of her bizarre public appearances.

The London native, a former ‘it girl’, was not present at the official launch of her brand new capsule collection at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12 – a gaffe that raised further concerns for the model.

When guests gathered earlier this month in New York’s financial district and at the Saga restaurant on Pine Street, no doubt chosen for its breathtaking 63rd-floor view, the brand’s chief designer seemed curiously absent.

Nor did Delevingne attend the Emmy Awards, along with her co-stars Only Murders in the Building.

The model’s fans have expressed concern for the star after she was seen smoking a pipe of sorts while sitting alone in a car earlier this month before falling erratic and out of tune at a Los Angeles airport.

Now her friends and family are looking for ways to help the troubled 30-year-old.

“We are all incredibly concerned. The situation has been building for a few weeks now and Cara’s family is involved,” a close friend told The Sun.

“There is talk of setting up some sort of intervention and making sure Cara gets the help she may need,” the person added. “She’s been burning the candle at both ends lately and it’s clearly taking its toll.”

About the performance at the airport in early September, sources told DailyMail.com that the cover girl seemed unable to control her body movements at certain points as she was seen on the phone, bending over, dropping her phone and walking around while very nervous and as if she couldn’t stop moving.

Before that, she spent some time at the Burning Man festival – sources told DailyMail.com at the time that she didn’t eat or shower during the event.

The source said, “She’d just spent days in the desert, not eating much and looking untidy because she hadn’t had time to scrub herself.”

He continued: ‘Her friends are generally concerned about her after some erratic behavior, but she has a good group around her. Her sister was with her at the festival. She wasn’t alone and she has her back.’

The source continued: ‘Burning Man isn’t full of burger vans like at other festivals. You throw everything you need into a motorhome and you have to live on that while you’re there. Everything works on a switch system.’

Actress Margot Robbie, 32, a well-known close friend of Cara, was spotted hours after visiting the British supermodel’s $7 million home in West Hollywood as she struggled to keep her emotions in check.

Two hours earlier, Delevingne’s socialite sister had also seen Poppy in a black SUV.

Last month, Delevingne invited Robbie to celebrate her 30th birthday on a luxury yacht trip off the coast of Formentera, Spain.

Photos from August’s birthday party in Spain showed a lighthearted celebration, with Delevingne eating icing straight from a bowl and playfully trying to smear it on her friends.

A friend who saw her in Ibiza commented: “She was messier out there than she had been in a while, but says she’s okay, it’s okay to turn 30 and have a great time.

“She’ll think the pictures are funny — she doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with the way she’s living her life and says she’s all right.”