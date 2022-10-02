Smile opens at number one at the box office, while romantic comedy Bros debuts at fourth

<!–

The spooky season has arrived at the US box office.

Smile, a horror film starring Sosie Bacon and Jessie T Usher, about a doctor who begins to have terrifying experiences after a traumatic incident with a patient, came in at number one, earning $22 million in ticket sales during its debut weekend, according to Deadline.

Don’t Worry Darling dropped to second place in its second week in theaters. The Olivia Wilde directed thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, raising $7.3 million, a 64 percent drop from the film’s debut.

The Woman King starring Viola Davis remained strong in third place. The action-packed history lesson about the kingdom of Dahomey in Africa raised $6.99 million this weekend.

Bros came in at number four. The romantic comedy starring Billy Eichner, Luke McFarlane and Guy Branum collected $4.8 million for its first performance.

The re-released Avatar continued to enjoy exciting audiences in the lead up to the highly anticipated sequel. The fantasy adventure came in fifth place, grossing $4.7 million.

In sixth place debuted the action fantasy Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. The epic story told in the Indian Tamil language had an impressive first weekend. It opened in only 500 theaters in the US and made $4 million.

Barbarian, about a woman who gets more than she bargained for when she checks in at an Airbnb, dropped to seventh place and raked in $2.8 million in ticket sales.

Bullet Train, Brad Pitt’s lead ensemble about five hitmen on a speeding train, trudged along with $1.4 million in box office sales.

The animated DC League of Super-Pets with the voices of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Kate McKinnon was still off the line, filling seats for just over $1.3 million.

Top Gun: Maverick stayed out of harm’s way, finishing the weekend in 10th place with $1.23 million, bringing in total revenue of nearly $713.5 million since its US debut.

The sequel to Top Gun has soared to new heights, raking in over $1 billion worldwide.

