Smile Brilliant whitening trays have transformed the teeth of thousands – save 10% and smile more

The success of teeth whitening depends largely on how well the bleach adheres to your teeth.

Whitening strips can move or slide easily, so for a more effective color transformation, dentists recommend custom trays that fit in your mouth and keep the bleach right where it needs to be.

If you want a custom tray at a much lower price than a visit to the dental office, you need to know more about Smile Brilliant. And even better news is that DailyMail.com can save an additional 10 percent online with the code DAILYMAIL10 at the cash register.

Custom trays hold the bleach in place, meaning Smile Brilliant customers will see the results of teeth that are several shades lighter and brighter. What makes this cheaper than the dentist is that you receive a kit to take an impression of your mouth, return it to Smile Brilliant and then receive your trays in the mail. Save 10% with the code DAILYMAIL10 Store

Satisfied reviewers have posted some incredible before and after photos online, showing just how good Smile Brilliant whitening spoons have changed their smiles.

After one whitening treatment, a Smile Brilliant shopper got significantly brighter teeth

Another Smile Brilliant shopper said coffee and wine stains were completely gone after just 9 uses of the bleach

Smile Brilliant can deliver the same or better whitening results as dentists because they both make trays made from dental impressions. The main difference is that Smile Brilliant will send you everything you need to take the impressions at home, as opposed to making multiple appointments at the dentist to have the impressions taken and then collect everything.

You can choose from six different whitening sets, depending on whether you have light or heavy stains and whether you have sensitive teeth.

Smile Brilliant offers custom dental trays to keep the bleach in place. You get plaster to make your own prints – it takes less than 15 minutes

Shoppers love how their teeth whiten almost instantly and report less sensitivity with Smile Brilliant than other bleaching kits.

One reviewer who left five full stars wrote: ‘I have used teeth whitening kits in the past, but my teeth have always felt extremely sensitive. When using Smile Brilliant I experienced no sensitivity and saw a noticeable difference in how clear my teeth looked.’

Smile Brilliant shoppers experience results after just a few sessions, with one shopper experiencing visibly brighter teeth after just three uses.

Another added: ‘This is a great product that worked so well for me! I have tried so many whitening products in the past that didn’t work. Smile Brilliant gave me such good results in a short time. The whole process was so simple.’

The bleach used in your custom trays is dentist-strength 22% carbamide peroxide which is more stable than hydrogen peroxide, the bleach used in drugstore products, and provides a longer lasting whitening effect.

If you opt for a sensitive teeth pack, you will also receive desensitizing treatments to keep you comfortable while your teeth are transformed.

Once you’ve invested in the trays, you can reuse them and buy only the ones bleach individual.

This starts at just $35 at Smile Brilliant making it an even more affordable system in the long run than mass-market whitening kits.

And while you’re there, take a look at the electric toothbrushes or water flossers sold by Smile Direct to help you maintain your smile. They are all specifically designed to provide dental quality cleaning from the comfort of your own home.