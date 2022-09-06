Smash actress Megan Hilty’s family died in Seattle plane crash 

The family of Smash actress Megan Hilty was killed in a plane crash in Seattle on Sunday.

Hilty’s sister Lauren Hilty, her significant other Ross Mickel and their child Remy were among 10 who died in a plane crash on Puget Sound in Mutiny Bay.

Lauren was reportedly pregnant with a boy named Luca, according to… TMZ.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash and only one body has been recovered. No emergency call was initiated and the electronic positioning transmitter failed, according to: ABC news.

The company that owned the plane, Northwest Seaplanes, said it is working with the FAA, NTSB and the Coast Guard to determine the cause.

The US Coast Guard has suspended the search for the missing bodies after searching 2100 nautical miles.

Also on board were civil rights activist Sandy Williams, Joanne Mera, pilot Jason Winters, Patricia Hicks, Luke Ludwig, Rebecca Ludwig and Gabrielle Hanna. The Coast Guard confirmed that Williams’ body was all that was found during their search in the water.

One beachgoer recalled seeing the plane go ‘nose forward’ into the water, causing a ‘big splash’ before an ‘explosion sound’ went off.

Mickel (pictured with his daughter Lyla) died. He had a winery

A plane (pictured) with 10 people on board crashed into Puget Sound off Whidbey Island – near Seattle – on Sunday, killing everyone on board

Local residents began climbing into their boats on Sunday to help the wreckage until the U.S. Coast Guard turned up, according to King 5.

‘It was probably 40 minutes’ [before they arrived]one beachgoer told king 5. ‘They gave us instructions what to do’ [while they came]. Search for survivors and grab what we can, essentially search for survivors.”

By the time the unidentified beachgoers arrived, which was about a mile away, “everything had already sunk.”

“It was too late,” he told the outlet.

The beachgoers who helped the wreckage didn’t find much except a logbook, a pair of shoes, floating pieces from the plane and the body of Sandra Williams.

“There was nothing intact,” the man told King 5.

Mickel owned a wine company called Ross Andrew Wineries, which has been in business since 1999.

His family, who spoke to King 5, said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated by the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and their unborn son, Luca. Our collective grief is unimaginable.

Hilty (pictured middle) did not publicly address her sister’s death

Lauren was reportedly pregnant with her second child Luca when the plane crashed

“They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them. Though their time with us was short, we will carry on their legacy.”

The Washington State Wine Commission also released a statement, writing: “We are deeply saddened by the news of Ross Mickel and his family. Ross had an incredible impact on the Washington wine community and he will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his loved ones as they navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Hilty has not publicly addressed her sister’s passing.

Hilty famously appeared in Smash and made her name on Broadway, appearing with Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked, Doralee Rhodes in 9 to 5: The Musical, and her Tony Award-nominated role as Brooke Ashton in Noises Off.

Hilty (right) appeared on the show Smash with co-star Katharine McPhee (left) and has also made a name for himself on Broadway, starring as Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked