Smart Women Society: How to write the perfect resume and CV mistakes

An Australian career coach has revealed the three CV mistakes you should never make if you want to land your dream job.

Faux pas include having a CV longer than two pages, adding a picture of yourself and full address and including all your previous work experience.

The tips were shared on TikTok by Smart Women Societya site dedicated to helping women ‘win at life’ and find success.

What are the 3 common resume mistakes you should never make? 1. Having a CV longer than two pages 2. Including a picture of yourself or address 3. Including all your previous work experience

The career coach said CVs should never be longer than two pages because ‘recruiters look at your CV for an average of seven seconds’.

“Keep it to the point and brief.”

The other common mistake is to include your photo or full address, as ‘the recruiter only needs to know the city and state you live in’.

The last mistake is to include all your previous work experience.

“Only include things that are relevant and valuable to your application,” she said.

Supporters of the Smart Woman Society were grateful for the advice.

“Thanks for the tip,” said one woman.

The community creates career game plans and budgeting templates to help women plan and save, they also share job advice and budgeting tips online.

Here’s how to sound more confident at work: * Replace: This might be a stupid question Med: I wanted to ask * Replace: Let me know if it makes sense Med: Do you have any questions? * Replace: I just wanted to see if you finished x Med: Do you have an update on the status of x? * Replace: I must have [task] done with x if ok With: I must have [task] done by x * Replace: If you have time, you could… With: I’m looking to get x done [date]Is this possible for you? * Replace: Sorry, I don’t understand Med: Could you please elaborate on that for me? (source: smartwomensociety)

They have previously given advice on what to wear to a job interview

“Look at the company’s website or social media pages and get a sense of what their employees wear to work,” said one career coach.

‘So always dress a level higher than what their team wears.’

She explained that if the team dresses casual, wear smart casual and if they dress business professional, wear professional.

Earlier, an Australian career coach and recruitment consultant revealed the words and phrases to avoid using in a CV for a better chance of success.

Simon Bennett, of Glide Outplacement and Career Coaching, said Search it is important to avoid the inclusion of common ‘buzzwords’ – including ‘punctual’, ‘motivated’, ‘loyal’, ‘energetic’, ‘team player’, ‘enthusiastic’, ‘client focused’ and ‘a people person’.

“These words are often overused and rarely backed up with concrete examples,” Bennett said.

Choosing the right CV wording carefully is crucial as this allows the employer to feel confident that you are the perfect person for the job and the company.

Bennett explained that job seekers often use these buzzwords to ‘sound competent’, but employers want to see how the candidate embodies these qualities.

‘Almost all employers will be looking for these [common] qualities, but anyone can say they possess them,’ he said, which is why it’s important to provide examples beyond the quality itself.

The words you should change on your CV Replace these words: Loyal

Energetic

Punctual

Motivated

Hard working

Team player With powerful action verbs such as: Developed (eg ‘I have developed a new training manual’)

Achieved (eg ‘I met all my sales targets’)

Managed (eg ‘I managed a team of three’)

Initiated (eg ‘I have initiated a health and safety programme’) Source: Search

Instead of using the words themselves, replace them with a powerful action verb – such as avoiding ‘motivated’ and using ‘developed’ or ‘achieved’ instead, then follow up with an example.

“These types of action verbs grab attention and excite the reader,” Bennett said.

‘These words help highlight your skills and abilities and demonstrate the success you have achieved in previous jobs.’

Julian Williamson, director and founder of The Jobseeker Agency, backed this up, saying on Twitter: ‘Without supporting evidence to show you have these qualities, buzzwords are just words that many other people also use and therefore have little value.’

You can demonstrate ability by explaining how long you stayed with an organisation, how you are ‘client focused’, what you achieved in your previous role or how you exceeded the expectations of your boss or client.

Williamson also said that a company is more likely to look for a specific desired skill rather than ‘enthusiastic’ or ‘hard-working’ qualities.

“It’s far better to use facts and figures where possible, providing evidence of where you’ve used skills or achieved results, so the reader can get a comprehensive overview of your previous roles and responsibilities,” Williamson told Seek.

“This will add far more value than sprinkling overused buzzwords on your resume.”

To help those writing their CVs, Seek has a range of free tips and advice that anyone can access on career advice section on the website.