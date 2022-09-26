Smart technology aids research into a nationally important seabird colony

European tobacco. Credit: Tom Rabe



British scientists are introducing a range of technology to understand whether a charismatic seabird species will thrive or suffer from future climate change and extreme weather events.

The study, led by scientists from Bangor University, focuses on a nationally important colony of European shag (Gulosus aristotelis) on Puffin Island, near Anglesey. The numbers of European cormorants have declined in recent years, putting them on the Red List of birds most at risk of extinction in the UK

GPS trackers, accelerometers, miniature bird cameras and time-lapse photography are some of the technologies used by the team, which includes researchers from Lancaster University and the Universities of Liverpool and Cumbria.

The images from the miniaturized cameras capture the birds diving for fish, providing data to help researchers understand how weather conditions can affect the foraging behavior and success of a diving seabird species. The study marks the first time this technology has been used on seabirds on Puffin Island.

Credit: University of Bangor

The accelerometers – a type of speedometer – record how fast the bird is moving and how it twists and turns in the sea in pursuit of prey.

PhD student Claire Carrington, of Bangor University’s School of Ocean Sciences, presented the research Aug. 23 at the International Seabird Group Conference in Cork.

She said: “We tried the technologies on European cormorants on Puffin Island this year and they worked really well, so we aim to apply them to more birds next year. We chose to work with the European cormorants, as they are “particularly vulnerable to the effects of extreme weather and remain in coastal areas year-round. The data we collect will give us insights for both cormorants and similar diving birds like the cormorant.”

They hope the data will help them understand how the cormorant and cormorant will respond to different weather events and predict whether they will be resilient enough to withstand the more extreme weather caused by climate change.

Time-lapse cameras that take pictures every 30 minutes are also being installed year-round at key rest areas around the North Wales coast, where the cormorants and cormorants dry off their feathers after fishing. Neither bird has completely waterproof plumage. This helps them to dive, by reducing their buoyancy, but means they have to dry their wings after diving. The researchers are working with computer scientists at Bangor University to develop custom software to automate seabird counting, across thousands of images.

European cormorants and cormorants

Principal investigator of Bangor University, Dr. James Waggitt, said: “Cormorants and cormorants are very recognisable, and many people will have seen them along the coast, drying their wings on the rocks. But although they are common, their populations are still endangered in the UK, that’s why it’s so important to better understand the threats they face and how they respond.”

During the breeding season, other time-lapse cameras, which take pictures every ten minutes, are also installed at nests on Puffin Island to see how regularly the birds return to feed their chicks.

The team plans to collect additional data using these technologies over the next two years. The results will then be combined with archival data on both cormorant and European cormorant populations dating back to 1985, and compared with modeled weather conditions to understand the possible future effects of changing climate on coastal seabird populations.

Diving birds follow each other when fishing

Provided by Bangor University

