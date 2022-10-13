‘Smart plastic’ material is step forward toward soft, flexible robotics and electronics

Inspired by living things from trees to shellfish, researchers at the University of Texas at Austin set out to find a plastic that resembles many life forms that are hard and stiff in some places and soft and stretchy in others. Their success – a first, using only light and a catalyst to change properties such as hardness and elasticity in molecules of the same type – has led to a new material that is 10 times as tough as natural rubber and could lead to more flexible electronics. and robotics.

The findings are published today in the journal Science.

“This is the first material of its kind,” said Zachariah Page, assistant professor of chemistry and corresponding author on the paper. “The ability to control crystallization, and thus the physical properties of the material, with the application of light, is potentially transformative for wearable electronics or actuators in soft robotics.”

Pattern sample is stretched under uniaxial tension. Video was recorded with the sample between cross-polarizers, allowing visualization of polymer chain alignment. The dark, opaque areas have cured. The transparent parts are left soft and stretchable. Credit: The University of Texas at Austin

Scientists have long tried to mimic the properties of living structures, such as skin and muscles, with synthetic materials. In living organisms, structures often easily combine properties such as strength and flexibility. When using a mix of different synthetic materials to mimic these properties, materials often fail, fall apart and crack at the intersections between different materials.

Often when materials are brought together, especially if they have very different mechanical properties, they want to fall apart,” said Page. Page and his team were able to control and change the structure of a plastic-like material, using light. because of how sturdy or stretchy the material would be.

A patterned island sample is stretched and relaxed under uniaxial tension. Video was recorded with the sample as seen (left) and between cross-polarizers (right), allowing visualization of polymer chain alignment. The dark, opaque spots are hardened spots. Credit: The University of Texas at Austin

Chemists started with a monomer, a small molecule that binds to other similar molecules to form the building blocks for larger structures called polymers, which are similar to the polymer found in most commonly used plastics. After testing a dozen catalysts, they found one that, when added to their monomer and exposed to visible light, resulted in a semicrystalline polymer similar to that of existing synthetic rubber. A harder and stiffer material was formed in the areas touched by the light, while the unlit areas retained their soft, stretchy properties.

Because the fabric is made of one material with different properties, it was stronger and could be stretched further than most mixed materials.

The reaction takes place at room temperature, the monomer and catalyst are commercially available, and researchers used inexpensive blue LEDs as the light source in the experiment. The reaction also takes less than an hour and minimizes the use of hazardous waste, making the process fast, inexpensive, energy efficient and environmentally friendly.

Patterned suture is stretched under uniaxial tension. Video was recorded with the sample between cross-polarizers, allowing visualization of polymer chain alignment. Credit: The University of Texas at Austin

The researchers will then try to develop more objects with the material to continue testing its usability.

“We look forward to exploring methods to apply this chemistry to create 3D objects that contain both hard and soft components,” said first author Adrian Rylski, a doctoral student at UT Austin.

The team envisions that the material could be used as a flexible base to anchor electronic components in medical devices or wearable technology. In robotics, strong and flexible materials are desirable to improve movement and durability.

Patterned sample is melted to show full transparency and later opacity returns as the sample cools and returns to a semicrystalline state. Credit: The University of Texas at Austin

Henry L. Cater, Keldy S. Mason, Marshall J. Allen, Anthony J. Arrowood, Benny D. Freeman, and Gabriel E. Sanoja of the University of Texas at Austin also contributed to the study.

Adrian K. Rylski et al, Polymeric multimaterials by photochemical patterns of crystallinity, Science (2022). www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.add6975 Adrian K. Rylski et al, Polymeric multimaterials by photochemical patterns of crystallinity,(2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.add6975

Provided by the University of Texas at Austin

