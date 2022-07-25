Smart necklace tracks a wearer’s health through SWEAT

A new smart necklace that can measure different chemicals and concentrations in the wearer’s sweat could change the lives of the approximately 400 million diabetics worldwide by eliminating the need for fingerstick blood tests.

The device has a clasp and pendant with the biochemical sensor on the back that, when placed around the neck, records glucose and serotonin levels.

In a human trial, Ohio State University engineers showed that the smart chain could measure a concentration of sodium, potassium and hydrogen ions from the subject’s sweat with an accuracy of up to 98.9 percent.

The team also envisions their biosensors being added to personal belongings, such as rings and earrings, or even implanted under the skin to notify users of changes in their health.

Scroll down for video

The device has a closure and pendant with the biochemical sensor on the back which, when placed around the neck, records glucose and serotonin levels

Pictured is an image showing the placement of the smart chain. The biosensor that analyzes sweat is placed at the back of the neck. The sensor is so powerful that it only takes a little sweat to produce a reading

Study co-author Jinghua Li explained that sweat contains hundreds of biomarkers that provide details about our health status.

“The next generation of biosensors will be so biointuitive and non-invasive that we will be able to detect important information in a person’s body fluids,” she said in a statement. pronunciation.

Li also notes that due to the sensor’s small size, only a small amount of sweat is needed to capture a reading.

Li and her team conducted the first human trials of the smart chain, which they placed on a subject as they cycled for 30 minutes.

Then the participant took a 15-minute break, drank a sugar-sweetened beverage, and resumed cycling.

The results show that in all cases the glucose concentration in sweat reaches a peak within 30 to 40 minutes after the sugar intake.

“The results suggest a less obvious spike in glucose concentration afterward, suggesting that drinking sugar may cause an increase in the amount of glucose in sweat,” the team shared in the study published in Science Advances.

Li notes that while it will be some time before a device similar to the prototype in this study will be available to the public, the team is already thinking about what will benefit the people who need this potentially life-saving technology most. will have.

The first human trials of the smart chain were placed on a subject while cycling for 30 minutes.

The results of human trials show that in all cases the glucose concentration in sweat peaks within 30 to 40 minutes of sugar intake

Instead of using the bulky and rigid computer chips in our phones and laptops, the sensors are made from ultra-thin materials. This style of design makes the product highly flexible, protects the functionality of the device and allows it to come into safe contact with a person’s skin.

While the study notes that further miniaturization would make it more feasible to make these and similar devices implantable, Li said for now that she envisions it as a lightweight device with simple circuit layouts that can be easily integrated into our daily lives.

While this biosensor is designed to monitor health, a separate wearable announced last year is detecting if the wearer is experiencing burnout.

Developed by engineers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) and start-up Xsensio, the technology detects levels of the stress hormone cortisol in sweat.

The device is placed directly on the wearer’s skin and offers both high sensitivity and very low detection limits, the researchers said.