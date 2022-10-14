Smart materials: Metal cations regulate thermoresponsive polymers

The new thermoresponsive polymer was created by adding ions to polymers and aqueous solutions. The thermoreactivity can be easily controlled by changing the type and mixing ratio of ionic species. Credit: Harada, OMU



Often referred to as smart materials, temperature-sensitive or thermosensitive polymers are gaining attention for their ability to respond to external temperature changes, allowing for an extensive range of applications. Making this smart material even smarter by improving the flexibility of its response to temperature, scientists at Osaka Metropolitan University have developed a new polymer whose thermoresponse can be easily regulated by changing the type and mixing ratio of ionic species. Their findings were published in macromolecules.

Polymers that exhibit temperature-related changes in their physicochemical properties are called thermoresponsive polymers. They include two types: polymers with lower critical solution temperatures (LCST) and polymers with upper critical solution temperatures (UCST). Above a certain temperature, the former are insoluble while the latter are soluble.

In thermoresponsive polymers of the LCST type, the polymer-solvent interaction decreases with increasing temperature and the polymer-polymer interaction becomes dominant, leading to precipitation of polymers from the solvent. Conversely, in UCST-type thermoresponsive polymers, the polymer-polymer interaction decreases as the temperature increases and the polymer-solvent interaction becomes dominant, resulting in dissolution. This indicates the affinity between the polymer and the solvent as an important factor in most thermoresponsive polymers.

Induced by divalent metal ions, the polymer transitions from insoluble to soluble states with a change in temperature. Credit: Harada, OMU

Conventionally, the interaction between polymer and solvent is used to regulate thermoresponsiveness in the design of thermoresponsive polymers. Recently, however, attention has been focused on a new technique that regulates the thermoresponse by adding a third component. This technique often uses organic solvents, but in order to develop materials such as those for drug delivery systems, it is necessary that water, which is harmless to the human body, be used as a solvent.

The research team led by Professor Atsushi Harada of the Graduate School of Engineering at Osaka Metropolitan University used water as a solvent and developed an LCST-type thermoresponsive polymer by adding alkaline earth metal ions – divalent cations – to polymers and aqueous solutions. They managed to regulate the thermoresponsive properties simply by changing the species and mixing ratio of the ions. This is different from the conventional technique which can only regulate the thermoresponse by changing the structure of the polymers.

“We have developed a new polymer that shows thermoreactivity in the presence of certain ions,” concluded Professor Harada. “We expect it to be used as an analytical reagent for metal ion sensing devices and as a material for drug delivery systems.”

