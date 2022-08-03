Smart lighting system based on quantum dots more accurately reproduces daylight

2. Credit: Nature Communications (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-31853-9″ width=”800″ height=”277″/> TEM images for the particle sizes of red, green, cyan, and blue QDs used for device fabrication and charge transport simulation. dQD is the mean diameter of the QD nanoparticles. Insets are the snapshots of EL-powered monochromatic red, green, cyan and blue QD-LED devices manufactured by the transfer printing technique. The size of the manufactured device is 3.0 × 1.5 mm2. Credit: nature communication (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-31853-9



Researchers have designed smart, color-controlled white light devices based on quantum dots — tiny semiconductors only a few billionths of a meter in size — that are more efficient and have better color saturation than standard LEDs, and can dynamically reproduce daylight conditions in a single light.

The researchers, from the University of Cambridge, designed the next-generation smart lighting system using a combination of nanotechnology, color science, advanced computational methods, electronics and a unique manufacturing process.

The team found that by using more than the three primary lighting colors used in typical LEDs, they were able to more accurately reproduce daylight. Early tests of the new design showed excellent color rendering, a wider working range than current smart lighting technology and a wider spectrum of white light adjustment. The results are reported in the journal nature communication.

Since the availability and characteristics of ambient light are related to well-being, the widespread availability of smart lighting systems can have a positive effect on human health, as these systems can respond to individual moods. Smart lighting can also respond to circadian rhythms, which regulate the daily sleep-wake cycle so that light in the morning and evening is reddish-white and bluish-white during the day.

When a room has sufficient natural or artificial light, good glare control and a view of the outdoors, there is good visual comfort. In indoor environments with artificial lighting, visual comfort depends on how accurately colors are displayed. Because the color of objects is determined by lighting, smart white lighting must be able to accurately reflect the color of surrounding objects. Current technology achieves this by using three different colors of light at the same time.

Quantum dots have been studied and developed as light sources since the 1990s due to their high color tunability and color purity. Due to their unique optoelectronic properties, they exhibit excellent color performance in both wide color manageability and high color rendering.

The Cambridge researchers developed an architecture for next-generation quantum-dot light-emitting diode (QD-LED)-based smart white lighting. They combined system-level color optimization, device-level optoelectronic simulation, and material-level parameter extraction.

The researchers produced a computational design framework of a color optimization algorithm used for neural networks in machine learning, along with a new method for charge transport and light emission modelling.

The QD-LED system uses multiple primary colors – in addition to the commonly used red, green and blue – to more accurately mimic white light. By choosing quantum dots of a specific size — between three and 30 nanometers in diameter — the researchers were able to overcome some of the practical limitations of LEDs and achieve the emission wavelengths they needed to test their predictions.

The team then validated their design by creating a new device architecture of QD-LED-based white lighting. The test showed excellent color rendering, a wider working range than current technology and a wide spectrum of white light tones adjustment.

The Cambridge-developed QD-LED system exhibited a correlated color temperature range (CCT) of 2243K (reddish) to 9207K (bright midday sun), compared to current LED-based smart bulbs with a CCT between 2200K and 6500K. The color rendering index (CRI) – a measure of colors illuminated by light compared to daylight (CRI = 100) – of the QD-LED system was 97, compared to the current ranges of smart bulbs, which are between 80 and 91 lying down.

The design could pave the way for more efficient, accurate smart lighting. In a smart LED bulb, the three LEDs must be controlled separately to achieve a certain color. In the QD-LED system, all quantum dots are driven by a single common control voltage to achieve the full color temperature range.

“This is a world first: a fully optimized, powerful, quantum dot-based smart white lighting system,” said Professor Jong Min Kim of Cambridge’s Department of Engineering, who co-led the study. “This is the first milestone towards the full exploitation of quantum dot-based smart white lighting for everyday applications.”

“The ability to better reproduce daylight through its varying color spectrum dynamically in a single light is what we aimed for,” said Professor Gehan Amaratunga, who co-led the study. “We have achieved this in a new way through the use of quantum dots. This research opens the way for a wide variety of new, human-responsive lighting environments.”

The structure of the QD-LED white lighting developed by the Cambridge team is scalable to large lighting surfaces because it is made with a printing process and its control and drive is similar to that in a display. With standard point source LEDs requiring individual control, this is a more complex task.

