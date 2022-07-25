Smart Cleanse founder Savannah Daisley: Inside detox heiress’s life behind bars

Famed weight loss guru and horse breeding heiress Savannah Daisley will offer $100,000 in bail in a bid to get out of jail, complaining that her mental health is deteriorating and her business is losing “millions of dollars.”

Daisley, 48, filed for bail in the local court at Downing Center in Sydney on Monday afternoon after being taken into custody last month on charges of four counts of sexual intercourse with a child aged between 14 and 16.

Police allege that the Instagram influencer and the boy had sex four times over a 24-hour period starting at 5 p.m. on May 19, 2021.

Daisley is currently incarcerated in the Silverwater Women’s maximum security prison in Sydney’s west, far from her $10 million waterfront mansion 20km away on the city’s lower north coast.

Lawyers for the founder of Smart Cleanse, which promotes its 14-day detox programs internationally with celebrity support, told the court Monday they will also allege that Ms. Daisley’s mother has ovarian cancer.

Attorney Gabrielle Bashir told the court that in an earlier failed bail application earlier this month, a magistrate had been wrongly informed that the alleged offenses carried a maximum sentence of 14 years, when it was only 12 years.

She argued that Ms. Daisley had “deteriorating mental health in custody,” that she would appear in an AVO case against her ex-partner James Wallis, and that further jail time represented a “substantial financial deterrent” to her “million dollar” welfare business. ‘. ‘.

Mrs Daisley’s father, famed horse breeder Ross Daisley who rode the famed thoroughbred Choisir at Royal Ascot, was in court Monday for his daughter’s hearing.

He has previously offered to pay $10,000 bail to get his daughter out of custody.

Ms. Daisley is said to be willing to report to the police daily from her $10 million waterfront mansion in Longueville.

Ms. Daisley is a successful entrepreneur and founder of Smart Cleanse – a 14-day program of capsules and powers that promise to detoxify clients’ bodies, eliminate stress, shed pounds and ‘anti-aging’.

Ms Daisley’s products are now being sold across Australia after she struck deals with pharmacy giant Priceline in 2018 and supplement giant Mr Vitamin in 2020.

She launched the company in 2014 and quickly attracted a celebrity including: Neighbors star Jodi Gordon, who appeared in a video testimonial for Smart Cleanse in June 2021 — calling the program her “health and beauty secret.”

The bail application will take place this afternoon.

