Smart Acca 3/1 tip: Over 2.5 goals in Man City and Liverpool’s games on Betfair

The Champions League heats up and there are four games in focus for Tuesday and Wednesday nights, including Copenhagen v Man City.

The Smart Acca has tipped a quadruple for over 2.5 goals in the clash of City, Rangers v Liverpool, Napoli v Ajax and Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid on 3/1 on betfair.

getty The Champions League trophy can wait for one of these clubs tipped to see lots of goals

Smart Acca can help you pick the best bets for the action and we’ll show you how to use the tool on talkSPORT EDGE.

When you open Smart Acca, you’ll be presented with a series of filters to find your stats-backed football bets.

To find today’s bet: Select Champions League matches, Match, Market over 2.5 goals and filter by season.

At a combined 77.8%, Manchester City have a good chance of seeing three goals or more.

Pep Guardiola’s side have scored a plethora of goals and are likely to score a similar number if not more than their reverse match.

Napoli and Ajax often see more than 2.5 goals in their games, with a 75% success rate – the same as Rangers v Liverpool.

More often than not, Real Madrid and Shakhtar see goals galore, with 71.4% of their games over 2.5 goals.

How to use Smart Acca

To find your own Smart Acca, go to the talkSPORT EDGE app and select the Smart Acca tool.

You can then filter by competition, a category, a market and then you can tap search to let the tool calculate the stats.

You can select different statistics for the Smart Acca to calculate for you

You can even go through the list of players it generates and choose your own accumulator with the player’s score sheet, disciplinary record, etc.

