Small North Carolina town’s ENTIRE police department quit on same day over ‘hostile’ town manager

The entire staff of a small North Carolina police station has suddenly resigned, citing a “hostile” work environment created by the city’s newly elected manager.

The mass exodus took place on Wednesday and saw five officers, including the chief of the police force of 20, hand in letters of resignation to the city manager and the city council.

The maneuver left the town of Kenly, home to about 2,000 residents, with just three part-time officers to man the dwindling force.

Even before the dismissal, the department had a staff shortage, from a standard of eight to five, police said – one of several complaints made in the letter.

They were joined by two town clerks who also accused the new manager, a progressive black woman who unsuccessfully sued her previous employer for gender and racial discrimination.

Those allegations came after she was fired and her lawsuit was subsequently dismissed.

The manager, Justine Jones, was hired last month — nearly eight years after her resignation — in a takeover the city announced in a press release at the time.

Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson wasn’t so thrilled on Wednesday, however, when he and the six other city workers wrote strongly worded letters to Jones giving them two weeks’ notice.

Gibson shared his plans to leave the force on Facebook, revealing that he and his four officers and two clerks had resigned. He said he didn’t know what to expect after leaving his old post in early August

“In my 21 years with the Kenly Police Department, we’ve seen ups and downs,” Gibson wrote, addressing the note to both Jones and the city’s city council.

“But especially in the last three years we have made substantial progress that we had hoped to continue.”

He continued: ‘But because of the hostile work environment that now prevails in the town of Kenly, I don’t believe progress is possible.

“I’m grateful to this community for having me as the longest-serving chief in Johnston County. I will really miss them.’

Shortly after sending the note, Gibson shared his plans to leave the force on Facebook, saying he didn’t know what to expect after leaving his old post in early August.

“I submitted my two-week notice, along with the entire police force. with the City of Kenly after 21 years of service,” he wrote.

“The new manager has created an environment where I don’t think we can perform our duties and services to the community. I don’t know what’s next for me. I’ll let the lord lead the way.’

‘I have loved this community,’ he continued, ‘it has become family and it is one of my greatest honors to serve. God bless you all.’

The post saw Gibson tag clerks Christy Thomas and Sharon Evans, who said in their letters that they are leaving their respective posts because they can’t handle the stress that Jones brings.

Neither the clerks nor the five officers indicated what stress or hostility they were talking about, but Gibson did tell ABC11 that he was frustrated that the department was understaffed and that it added further stress to the officers and workers.

He said: ‘It was just a lot of stress for many of us trying to keep and maintain the coverage.

“This is heartbreaking. The community has always been so supportive of us.”

All five officers wrote that they were fed up with the “hostile” work environment created by Jones

The other officers, Austin Hills, Jason Tedder, GW Strong, Darren K. Pate, all echoed their superior’s statements, saying they were fed up with the work environment Jones had created since taking office less than two months ago.

Gibson has said he would consider returning to the police force if Jones were removed from her position.

Jones, when contacted by a local outlet, declined to comment on the schism — which came as a complete surprise to the city’s tight-knit citizens — saying she was “not free to talk due to a staffing issue.”

Jones, a middle-aged black woman, sued her previous employer – Richland County, South Carolina – for gender and racial discrimination after she was fired. According to the suit, she worked as a research manager and was deputy director.

During her tenure with the county, she claimed “hostile” treatment and retaliation for reporting bad behavior by other city workers and that she was not being paid fairly and that she was treated differently because of illness. The suit did not mention what illness she was talking about.

Jones was fired on March 30, 2015 — months before the lawsuit was filed — and the lawsuit was dismissed later that year. It is not clear from the court records on what grounds the case was dismissed.

Jones was selected by Kenly City Council after a “national search” of 30 candidates, officials said in a press release last month.

She has spent the past 16 years in the public service, all with local governments, in Minnesota, Virginia, South Carolina and now North Carolina.

After being fired from her Richland County job, she worked at her own consulting firm before being hired to her current position early last month.

Kenly is a small town—about 75 miles from Raleigh—that’s about 55 percent white, with the rest of its 2,400 residents predominantly black.

The community is small and therefore close-knit, with citizens who know each other and each other’s business.

In this case, however, the sudden break in leadership of the city has left Kenly’s 2,400 residents at a loss.

Chip Hewett, the city’s attorney, said in an interview with The N&O that the resignation of Gibson, Thomas and Evans was “unexpected.”

“We don’t know much about it,” Hewett said. “It was surprising what happened and really the magnitude of the layoff.”

The police are ready to leave their post on August 2. Jones has not yet commented on the actions of the police.