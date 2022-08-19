Small Florida town’s entire police department quits

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A small town in Florida’s entire six-member police department has resigned, leaving the area without officers as police departments across the country face budget cuts and layoffs.

The police station and chief of police in Melbourne Village, Florida, sensationally handed in their letter of resignation this week amid clashes with city authorities.

Most of the layoffs will take effect Friday, forcing the city’s volunteer commission to decide whether to rebuild the department or contract the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement.

The commission is considering a proposed agreement with the Sherriff’s Office to let them patrol the city and handle emergency calls, along with other law enforcement duties.

But officials have declined to say why all six officers resigned within the same week.

Melbourne Mayor Tabitha Neimann said the city has been receiving notice from the Sheriff’s Office “for the past six years” and also said there is “no reason whatsoever” for the resignation.

Melbourne Village Police Station is shown here after all six officers resigned

Melbourne Village Police Chief Gary Loos also retired on Friday, leaving the department after less than three years

Loos’ resignation can be seen here as he writes to Mayor Tabitha Neimann that he is stepping down from his position ‘due to health problems’

She also said that “Regardless of the final direction taken by the City Commission and the residents of Melbourne Village, you can rest assured that the city’s residents and businesses will continue to receive comprehensive law enforcement.”

Gary Loos, the city’s now former police chief, had been in law enforcement for more than four decades and was appointed to that position in 2019.

Although Loos could not be reached for comment on the dismissal, a former chief of police indicated that the department had been at odds with the city government for some time.

Angelo Caravano, who joined the force in 2019 but quit last month, said the dispute stemmed from disputes over pay and day-to-day operations.

“Some officers wanted pay increases, so they argued about that,” Caravano . said FloridaToday.

The city allocated a budget of $405,000 to the police for the coming year.

“The reality is this is a small town and they really can’t afford to pay anything comparable to what the bigger cities have to offer,” Caravano continued.

Melbourne Village is located on Florida’s east coast, about an hour’s drive from Orlando.

Caravano said the city is generally safe and “not much is happening” in the leafy green community.

“You don’t see any break-ins,” the former detective said. “Basically, you’ve got a few deaths, traffic accidents, and a few thefts at the Target store.”

City officials, including Mayor Neimann, have declined to give or comment on any reason for the resignation.

Sergeant Michael Veina was also one of the officers who made a sensational stop in the small Florida town