Small eddies play a big role in feeding ocean microbes

This video still of the North Pacific shows concentrations of phosphate nutrients 500 meters below the ocean surface. The eddies represent small eddies that transport phosphate from the nutrient-rich equator (lighter colors), northward to the nutrient-poor subtropics (darker colors). Credit: Jonathan Lauderdale, Oliver Jahn, Christopher Hill, Stephanie Dutkiewicz, and Michael Follows, et al.



Subtropical gyres are huge rotating ocean currents that generate sustained circulations in the subtropical regions of the Earth just north and south of the equator. These gyres are slow moving eddies that circulate in huge basins around the world, collecting nutrients, organisms and sometimes waste as the currents rotate from coast to coast.

For years, oceanographers have puzzled over conflicting observations within subtropical gyres. On the surface, these massive currents appear to harbor healthy populations of phytoplankton — microbes that feed the rest of the ocean food chain and are responsible for sucking up a significant amount of the atmosphere’s carbon dioxide.

But based on what scientists know about the dynamics of gyres, they estimate that the currents themselves could not hold enough nutrients to sustain the phytoplankton they saw. So how could the microbes thrive?

Now, MIT researchers have found that phytoplankton can receive deliveries of nutrients from outside the gyres, and that the delivery vehicle is shaped like vortices — much smaller flows that swirl at the edges of a gyre. These vortices draw nutrients in from nutrient-dense equatorial regions and push them toward the center of a vortex, where the nutrients are then taken up by other currents and pumped to the surface to feed phytoplankton.

Ocean vortices, the team found, appear to be an important source of nutrients in subtropical gyres. Their supplemental effect, which the researchers call a “feeding relay,” helps maintain populations of phytoplankton, which play a central role in the ocean’s ability to sequester carbon from the atmosphere. While climate models tend to predict a decline in the ocean’s ability to sequester carbon in the coming decades, this “power relay” could help maintain carbon storage over the subtropical oceans.

“There is a lot of uncertainty about how the ocean’s carbon cycle will evolve as the climate continues to change,” said Mukund Gupta, a postdoctoral fellow at Caltech who led the study as a graduate student at MIT. “As our paper shows, getting the carbon distribution right is not easy and depends on understanding the role of eddies and other small movements in the ocean.”

Gupta and his colleagues report their findings this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study’s co-authors are Jonathan Lauderdale, Oliver Jahn, Christopher Hill, Stephanie Dutkiewicz and Michael Follows at MIT, and Richard Williams at the University of Liverpool.

A snowy puzzle

A cross-section of an ocean vortex resembles a stack of nesting cups stratified by density: warmer, lighter layers lie on the surface, while colder, denser waters form deeper layers. Phytoplankton live in the upper sunlit layers of the ocean, where the microbes need sunlight, warm temperatures and nutrients to grow.

When phytoplankton die, they sink through the layers of the ocean as ‘marine snow’. Some of this snow returns nutrients to the flow, where they are pumped up again to feed new microbes. The rest of the snow sinks from the gyre, into the deepest layers of the ocean. The deeper the snow sinks, the harder it is to pump it back to the surface. The snow is then captured, or sequestered, along with any undisclosed carbon and nutrients.

Oceanographers believed that the main source of nutrients in subtropical gyres came from recirculating marine snow. But since some of this snow inevitably sinks to the bottom, there must be another source of nutrients to account for the healthy populations of phytoplankton on the surface. Exactly what that source is “has confused the oceanographic community for a while,” Gupta says.

Swirls on the Edge

In their new study, the team tried to simulate a subtropical vortex to see what other dynamics may be at work. They focused on the North Pacific gyre, one of the Earth’s five main gyres, which circulates over most of the North Pacific Ocean and covers more than 20 million square kilometers.

The team started with the MITgcm, a general circulation model that simulates the physical circulation patterns in the atmosphere and oceans. To reproduce the dynamics of the North Pacific gyre as realistically as possible, the team used an MITgcm algorithm, previously developed by NASA and MIT, that aligns the model with actual ocean observations, such as ocean currents recorded by satellites, and temperature and salinity measurements by ships and vagrants.

“We’re using a simulation of the physical ocean that’s as realistic as possible given the model’s machinery and available observations,” Lauderdale said.

The realistic model captured finer details, with a resolution of less than 20 kilometers per pixel, compared to other models with a more limited resolution. The team combined the simulation of the ocean’s physical behavior with the Darwin model — a simulation of microbe communities such as phytoplankton, and how they grow and evolve with ocean conditions.

The team ran the combined simulation of the North Pacific gyre over a decade, creating animations to visualize the pattern of flows and the nutrients they carried in and around the gyre. What emerged were small vortices that ran along the edges of the huge vortex and appeared to be rich in nutrients.

“We picked up little vortices, basically like weather systems in the ocean,” Lauderdale says. “These vortices carried packets of nutrient-dense water from the equator, north to the center of the gyre, and down the sides of the bowls. We wondered if these vortex transfers were an important delivery mechanism.”

Surprisingly, the nutrients first go deeper, away from the sunlight, before being brought back up again where the phytoplankton lives. The team found that ocean vortices can supply up to 50 percent of the nutrients in subtropical gyres.

“That’s very important,” Gupta says. “The vertical process of recycling nutrients from marine snow is only half the story. The other half is the supplemental effect of these vortices. Since subtropical gyres contribute a significant portion of the world’s oceans, we believe this nutrient relay of global importance.”

Gupta, Mukund, A nutrient relay supports subtropical ocean productivity, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2206504119

