Small earthquake shakes East Bay

SAN LEANDRO — A small earthquake rocked the East Bay Wednesday morning, a day after a major quake hundreds of miles north.

The 3.1-magnitude quake shook at 8:34 a.m. and occurred about 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The earthquake struck about 30 hours after a Earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 hit Humboldt County on Tuesday. That earthquake led to two deaths, 11 reported injuries and power outages to more than 70,000 PG&E customers.

