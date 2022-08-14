Small business owners worry whether they will make it through the winter

Ali Carnegie, a corporate energy broker based in the South West of England, spends most of his working day on the phone with bad news to customers.

In normal times, Carnegie squabbles with gas and electricity suppliers over single-digit percentage increases in the bills of the more than 250 small-to-medium businesses he has on his books. But now he has to recommend contracts that some of his clients’ businesses can take over the edge, as energy bills begin to soar, mainly driven by Russia’s pressure on gas supplies to Europe.

Last month, a catering company he works with was offered a new electricity contract at £605,000 a year, a sevenfold increase from the previous one. The owners are now investigating whether their business can survive the boom.

Spiraling energy costs are just one of the many pressures weighing on the UK’s 5.5 million small businesses. “This winter would be very grim if only energy prices were to rise,” said Carnegie, who heads Cornwall-based consultancy Total Energy Solutions.

Rising labor costs, higher raw material costs, supply chain tightness and the impact of Brexit are only adding to the pressure. As a result, many SMEs, which together employ around three-fifths of the UK’s workforce, are likely to collapse without government intervention.

In 2020, the first year of the pandemic, the UK lost nearly 390,000 small businesses, more than a twentieth of the total. Tina McKenzie, policy chair at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), predicted that this winter “could be just as devastating. . . if not worse”.

In the three months to June 30, SMBs in the hospitality, manufacturing, construction and retail sectors all reported input costs nearly double the level of the same quarter last year, according to the FSB Small Business Index.

In the same period, according to official data, 5,629 bankruptcies were registered in England and Wales, 13 percent more than in the previous quarter.

“The government needs to become aware that small businesses are facing a real crisis,” said Andrew Goodacre, managing director of the British Independent Retailers Association. “If you lose businesses, you lose shopping streets, you lose jobs and you lose livelihoods. That’s hard to recover from.”

Industry groups have called on ministers to help small businesses through the winter with their energy bills and to raise the threshold for full relief from corporate tariffs.

Both candidates in the race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister have made limited pledges that would help small businesses. Leader Liz Truss has pledged to scrap the planned corporate tax hike, while Rishi Sunak has pledged to extend the 50 percent discount on corporate rates.

A government spokesman said: “No national government can control the global factors that drive up energy prices, but we will continue to support business in navigating in the coming months.”

Last week, as temperatures rose again, family-owned Cornish ice cream maker Roskilly’s celebrated its best trading day since it began selling the treat 35 years ago. But the outlook is less bright.

The wage bill for its 60 employees has risen 10 percent and the company has been rejected for contract extension by its energy supplier, threatening it at the mercy of rapidly rising variable rates in October.

Producing and freezing 400,000 liters of ice cream per year is an energy-intensive undertaking. With a margin of 4 percent on a turnover of approximately 2.3 million pounds a year, the company is heading for a major loss.

“The employees are all terrified because they know that if I don’t have the money, I may have to cut hours or jobs over the winter if we make it at all,” said Silke Roskilly, one of the directors.

In the energy market, small businesses have been “thrown to the wolves,” argued McKenzie of the FSB. While consumers enjoy some protection from the energy price cap and state financial support, and larger companies can hedge against rising energy costs, SMEs are “an easy target” for suppliers, she added.

“If you’re an energy company, where do you get your big increases from? Small business, because there’s no protection at all,” McKenzie said.

A particularly tight labor market has conspired with rising energy, food and beverage costs to hit the hospitality industry especially hard. According to the Office for National Statistics, the food and lodging sector has an 8 percent vacancy rate, the highest of any industry.

Earlier in the summer, Anthony Pender, co-owner of Yummy Pub Co, which has three locations in London and South East England, was so understaffed that he drank pints himself. Now the workforce has increased, but the company’s payroll has increased from 26 to 31 percent of sales. The largest supplier of draft beer has increased prices by a quarter and its electricity bill has doubled.

“We just can’t pass those costs on because we’ll no longer have customers,” says Pender. He warned that in the winter he may have to cut trading hours, trim the menu and lay off chefs to save money, adding that he already saw the “tell-tale signs” of a recession.

“I think we are heading for a catastrophic market event. Our business will survive on £5m in turnover, but how do Dick and Rita survive at the Dog and Duck who turns in a few thousand a week?”

Yummy Pub Co has four months of cash reserves to draw on – a rarity for companies in the sector where most of the cash supplies had been depleted by the Covid-19 pandemic. One in six catering companies has no reserves, according to the industry association UKHospitality (UKH).

The British Institute of Innkeeping calculates that independent pubs have to trade 20 percent above pre-pandemic levels to stand still, but 86 percent report profits that are lower than in 2019.

“Not all companies will be able to survive this attack, and those that can will be thinking carefully about how to keep their costs down to stay afloat,” said Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKH.

In the coastal town of Lymington in southern England, Raoul Perfitt, director of organic hair dye manufacturer Herb UK, is also trying to figure out how to survive the winter.

After Brexit, margins had already fallen due to increased export costs to the EU, which account for a fifth of revenues. But in recent months, the price of essential commodities has skyrocketed, in some cases as much as fivefold.

The company, which employs more than 50 people in the UK and generates revenues of more than £7.5 million a year, has also been hit by a tripling of electricity costs. Fortunately, Herb moved to a new, more efficient building in January. “If we were still in the old unit, it would have been terrible,” said Perfitt. “We have invested heavily in more efficient stoves, smaller production units. . . so we try to limit everything we can.”

As they prepare for a sharp winter downturn, many small businesses are wondering how much help they will get from the new UK Prime Minister with the leadership contest creating a policy vacuum.

“It feels like we’re on a pause button as everyone goes into a winter of discontent,” the FSB’s McKenzie said.