Smacking children should be illegal, parenting expert Dr Justin Coulson argues on ACA

A parent hitting a child should be as illegal as a husband hitting his wife or an owner kicking a dog, a parenting expert says.

Dr. Justin Coulson, who hosts the Nine show Parental Guidance, argued on Thursday night that “nobody deserves to be hit” and that includes children from their parents.

“I am amazed at how hard Australians will fight for their right to spank a child,” said Dr. Coulson to Nine’s A Current Affair interviewer Chris O’Keefe.

‘If I beat my wife because she … “deserved it” – and let’s face it, we all have a different threshold for what “deserved” (is) … when it comes to violence – if I beat my wife, I will be tried and charged with domestic and family violence.

‘If I kick my dog ​​because it barks too much, I will be charged with animal cruelty.

“And yet … let’s say I have a toddler, it’s two years old — I’m more than twice my toddler’s height and six to 10 times my toddler’s weight — and it’s perfectly legal for me to hit my child because they …” deserved it “.’

Dr. Coulson said a common argument used to support spanking is “I was spanked as a kid, I turned out OK”.

However, he said there was ‘not a shred of evidence’ that people turned out better for getting spanked, and plenty that they didn’t.

“The research evidence shows that frequent hitting doubles, if not more … the risk of anxiety and depression in adulthood,” he said.

He said children who were not smashed did better at school, were less likely to get into drugs or alcohol and behaved in a more ‘prosocial’ way.

Dr. Coulson believes that smacking destroys the relationship between a parent and child, while also setting a bad example.

He argued that basically saying to children is ‘I love you but I want to hurt you’.

Children follow their parents’ example, he argued, so they will in turn spank their children because it was done to them.

“We can do better, our children deserve better,” he said.

Dr. Coulson didn’t accept that it was okay to hit a child to stop them from doing something dangerous.

“I don’t understand why we have this fascination with hitting when our child is in danger,” he said.

‘If your child runs towards the road, you don’t hit them, you pick them up and move them away from the road.’

He said it was the parents’ job to create a safe environment and to ‘do it without violence’ and that it should not be seen as mollycodling children or ‘wrapping them in cotton wool’.

Dr. Coulson did not want parents jailed or separated from their children if they smashed, but rather given support and interventions that show ‘better ways’ of disciplining.

“It makes families stronger, it makes children stronger and it makes our society stronger when we don’t use violence,” he said.

The move to ban spanking led to heated debate on another Channel Nine show earlier in the day.

Today host Karl Stefanovic mockingly dismissed University of Melbourne professor Sophie Havighurst’s arguments against smacking.

Prof. Havighurst pointed to research from the Australian Child Maltreatment Study which found 61 per cent of young Australians had been spanked at least four times in their lives.

“We now know that it doubles their chances of anxiety and depression,” Professor Havighurst said.

But Stefanovic was having none of it.

“I don’t want to see more legislation around me as a parent, my head is exploding,” he said.

“And the thought of parents being charged or going to court for smashing a child. I mean, come on, Sophie, give me a break, please.’

The professor said she did not seek any consequences for those who use corporal punishment on their children, but she wanted the law changed.

“Any kind of smashing or physical discipline has been shown to have a negative effect on children,” she said.

Sixty-three countries around the world have made corporal punishment of children illegal, including New Zealand, Scotland and Sweden.

Prof Havighurst said there had been no increase in the prosecution of parents who hit their children in any of these countries.

“We all have times when we lose it … but in New Zealand when they changed the law in 2007 they didn’t get an increase in what you’re afraid of,” she said.

“We don’t want the government and the police to have more involvement in our family lives, but we know that changing the law can guide us to use other ways of parenting, and that’s really important.”

Australia’s former deputy chief medical officer, Dr. Nick Coatsworth, also weighed in and said that parents should not spank their children – but that there was no need to make the behavior illegal.

“My view is that governments should do their best to educate and ensure that children are safe,” he said.

“Criminalizing aspects of parenting, even the aspects that are wrong, should not, in my view, be the direction the government should go.”

In Australia, it is currently legal for parents to spank their children, but different states have specific rules on the matter.

In NSW, physical punishment should not be painful for more than a brief moment and children cannot be hit on the head or neck.

In Victoria there is no legislation around parents using corporal punishment on their children, while in various other states it must be considered “reasonable in the circumstances”.