Smacked asteroid’s debris trail more than 6,000 miles long

The asteroid that was hit by a NASA spacecraft is now being tracked by thousands of miles of debris from the impact.

Astronomers captured the scene millions of miles away with a telescope in Chile. Their remarkable observation two days after last month’s planetary defense test was released at a National Science Foundation lab in Arizona.

The image shows an expanding comet-like tail more than 10,000 kilometers long, made up of dust and other material spewed from the impact crater.

This plume is accelerating away from the harmless asteroid, largely because of the pressure on it from solar radiation, said Matthew Knight of the US Naval Research Laboratory, who made the observation along with Teddy Kareta of Lowell Observatory using the Southern Astrophysical Research Telescope.

Scientists expect the tail to get even longer and spread even more, eventually becoming so thin that it can no longer be detected.

“At that point, the material will be like any other dust floating around the solar system,” Knight said in an email on Tuesday.

More observations are planned to determine how much and what kind of material was thrown from the 525-foot (160 meters) Dimorphos, a moon of a larger asteroid.

Launched nearly a year ago, NASA’s Dart spacecraft was destroyed in the head-on collision. The $325 million mission to bend an asteroid’s orbit was meant to be a dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock heads our way. Dimorphos and its companion rock never posed a threat to Earth and still don’t, according to NASA.

