Slowing Chinese growth is a recipe for global instability

The US wants to hinder the Chinese economy so that it can never compete on an equal footing. It’s hard to interpret last week’s announcement by Washington about semiconductor export controls any other way. The goal may be military supremacy rather than economic supremacy, but globalization as we’ve known it for the past 30 years is clearly coming to an end. Yet this is only the second most important event for China’s long-term growth trajectory taking place this month.

Most important of all is what will happen in a few days, when Xi Jinping steps out at the Chinese Communist Party National Congress to recognize what will almost certainly be a third term as its chief leader. Xi will be in office for another five years and is likely to continue China’s turn away from liberalization and market forces towards statism and authoritarian rule. The US may struggle to contain the Chinese economy, but in this cycle of hostility, Beijing is well on its way to paralyzing itself.

Such shifts in the internal and external environment for Chinese growth affect the answer to the greatest economic and geopolitical question of the 21st century: can China’s rapid expansion continue until its people are as wealthy as Americans, or at least as rich as neighbors like the Japanese? If so, then a simple fact comes into play. At four times the population of the US, the Chinese economy could grow four times as large, in which case it would dominate the world – certainly economically, and most likely politically and militarily as well.

However, the obstacles to China’s development now make another path more likely. That’s a future where China is still growing and still becoming the largest economy in the world, but staying well below the income level of the US. That would be a world of two competing superpowers. The danger is that such close competition could be geopolitically even less stable than an inexorable rise to Chinese dominance.

The case for slower Chinese growth was plausibly set out in a report by Roland Rajah and Alyssa Leng of the Lowy Institute earlier this year. With future population decline locked in by decades of one-child policies and declining revenues from building more and more apartments and infrastructure, China’s future growth depends on higher productivity levels.

However, Rajah and Leng argue that China is lagging behind countries such as Japan and South Korea in similar stages of development; and that the country is grappling with the next round of reform it needs to boost productivity, such as developing a modern financial system that allocates capital efficiently or reforming the “hukou” system of household registration. Unlike its East Asian neighbours, Beijing now faces outright hostility from the US to its attempts to move up the value chain.

It is entirely possible that optimists about China’s growth are right, that Beijing will change course and implement the reforms it needs to support growth, and that the country will be able to independently develop any technology that the US can afford. denies them. But even if China has some success with reforms, Rajah and Leng pessimistically argue that overall growth will still slow from 6 percent before the Covid-19 pandemic to about 3 percent by 2030 and 2 percent by 2040.

That creates a very different geopolitical future. China would still overtake the US in the next decade or two, but its economy would grow only about 50 percent larger at purchasing power parity, which adjusts for prices, and 15 percent larger at market exchange rates.

The implications of this are not reassuring for global stability. China’s demographics will weigh increasingly heavily on its growth, while the US is more open to immigration. The Lowy Institute therefore predicts that the US will begin to outgrow China after 2040. That means China will reach a peak of economic strength relative to the US sometime in the 2030s. If Chinese policymakers come to believe that is the case, instead of time being on their side when it comes to rewriting the world order, they will see a narrow window to act on.

Beijing will also – rightly – see an attempt by the world’s economic powerhouse to contain China and keep it relatively poor. That will arouse resentment. The world’s largest economy, with limited strength and reasons to begrudge the existing order: it sounds like a recipe for instability. Perhaps the opposite is the opposite.

robin.harding@ft.com