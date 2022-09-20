Slow over-rate penalty – extra fielder inside circle to be introduced in ODIs too
It will come into effect after the ODI Super League ends next year.
In January this year, the ICC had introduced a rule for T20Is, for both men and women, where if the fielding team is unable to start the last over of the innings within the stipulated time, they would be penalized by bringing a extra fielder. in the 30-yard circle. Which means they would be able to place four fielders at the boundary at most. This rule will now come into effect in ODIs from next year as well.
The ICC has completely banned the use of spit to polish the ball in its new playing conditions, having put it in place as a temporary measure during the Covid-19 pandemic. Except:
The playing conditions for men’s and women’s ODIs and T20Is will also be changed to allow the use of hybrid pitches if approved by both teams. Currently, hybrid pitches can only be used in women’s T20Is, as seen in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.