Slow over-rate penalty – extra fielder inside circle to be introduced in ODIs too

After introducing a penalty for slow over-rates in T20Is, the ICC has decided to bring the penalty into play in ODIs as well. For each over that the fielding team falls short of the scheduled end time of the inning, they must, after taking overtime, have an extra fielder in the ring. For example, if a team completes only 48 overs when their allotted time runs out, the last two overs must be bowled with only four fielders outside the ring.

It will come into effect after the ODI Super League ends next year.

In January this year, the ICC had introduced a rule for T20Is, for both men and women, where if the fielding team is unable to start the last over of the innings within the stipulated time, they would be penalized by bringing a extra fielder. in the 30-yard circle. Which means they would be able to place four fielders at the boundary at most. This rule will now come into effect in ODIs from next year as well.

The ICC has completely banned the use of spit to polish the ball in its new playing conditions, having put it in place as a temporary measure during the Covid-19 pandemic. Except:

The changes were ratified by the ICC chief executive after they were recommended by the men’s cricket committee, headed by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, and shared with the women’s cricket committee, which endorsed the recommendations to the top executives.