Sleepwalker shares creepy video of herself ‘talking to ghosts’

A sleepwalker who has gone viral with her late-night antics has shared a creepy – and also strangely comical – video of herself casually talking to ‘ghosts’ in her new ‘haunted’ house.

Celina Myers, 28, from London, Ontario, is known as @CelinaSpookyBoo on TikTok, where he shares hilarious images of his sleepwalking adventures with his 26.1 million followers.

The author, who has written three paranormal books, stated in her latest video that she is not talking to herself when she is sleepwalking, but rather is communicating with the dead.

“I was in Salem recently, and a psychic told me I’m clairvoyant,” he explained. And when I’m sleepwalking, I’m not really talking in my sleep. I’m talking to ghosts. Keep that in mind.’

The footage then shows her having a series of conversations while in a trance, beginning with her holding her hands up like a goalpost as she spins in her chair.

Myers went from throwing his hands up in the air like a goalpost and twirling in his chair to muttering, “Light as a feather.”

‘Were the ’70s sick?’ she then asked.

In the comments, he noted that his ‘house was built in the 70’s’.

Myers’ conversations took another turn when she switched to an English accent and asked, ‘Do you want a drink?’

After wheeling his chair into the living room, he raised his hand and made as if firing a gun, saying, ‘Bank, bank, bank.’

Several viewers pointed out the ghost ‘orbs’ they saw in the video, including one that flew across the screen just before she raised her imaginary weapon.

Myers eventually moved into the living room, where he muttered gibberish and squatted down as if going to the bathroom.

He was standing up and seemed to be having a heated conversation when he said, ‘Well, I won’t tell him. You tell her.’ She then raised her middle fingers to ward off the ghost she was supposedly arguing with.

Myers also got a bit philosophical when she announced that ‘to live is to suffer’ while laying her head on the table.

Myers appeared to be upset at the end of the clip and was hugging herself while covering her mouth with her hand. “That’s terrible news,” she said.

“Repeat me,” he continued. Living is suffering and making dinner.

Another comedic moment showed her holding her chest with her hands and saying the word ‘boobs’.

The TikTok star’s latest video was released just in time for the spooky season and has already been viewed more than 640,000 times in just 14 hours.

Myers recently moved into a new house that she says is “haunted” by a ghost that both she and her husband, Adam, have seen.

She claimed in a recent video that she has already seen the ‘ghost man’ four times.

The author, who recently visited Salem, Massachusetts, has written three paranormal books.

Myers is a frequent sleepwalker and posted her first sleepwalking video in December 2020, after allegedly waking up naked in a hotel hallway to find her bedroom door locked.

The clip was a viral sensation and has been viewed more than 22 million times. Her husband, Adam, installed cameras all over her house and she continued to post images of her sleepwalking to the delight of her fans.

Some of her videos are so outrageous that viewers have accused her of staging them, but she has insisted that she has been sleepwalking since she learned to walk and that they are all real.

“I get it, it sounds crazy,” he said. yahoo life last year. “But if you do some research on sleepwalking, you’ll notice that mine is boring compared to some of the other videos and stories out there.”

Myers, who is the founder of cosmetics brand BeautyXBoo, shared in a clip last week that her sleepwalking cameras were being installed in her new home.

She included nighttime images of herself stuffing napkins, plant leaves, a bottle, and whatever else she could find in her pants.

“Okay,” Myers said to herself in the hilarious video. ‘I am American’

Myers, who is the founder of cosmetics brand BeautyXBoo, explained that her sleepwalking “isn’t a big deal” in her everyday life, and mostly occurs when she’s “really stressed.”

She also shared that she has to avoid eating cheese and chocolate before bed because she believes they are triggers for sleepwalking.

