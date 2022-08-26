‘Sleeping Russian soldier gets ultimate wake-up call when Ukrainian drone drops a bomb next to him

<!–

None of us like to be woken from an afternoon nap, but few of us have woken up as rough as this soldier.

Video claims the Russian trooper is taking a nap when a Ukrainian drone hovers over him and films the encounter.

The soldier’s sleep in is interrupted when the drone drops a homemade bomb into the foxhole where the soldier is sleeping.

But miraculously, the soldier seems to survive the explosion, with debris raining down on him and dust flying into the air.

Most of the shrapnel seem to be flying over him, although the blast probably would have at least partially deafened him.

A Russian soldier was rudely awakened by what appears to be a Ukrainian drone dropping a bomb into his foxhole

But unbelievably, the alleged Russian soldier seems to survive the explosion

The soldier grabs his rifle and climbs out of the foxhole, but soon changes his mind and leaves the weapon in a panic

Suddenly wide awake, he runs out of the foxhole so fast that he leaves his weapon behind.

The drone camera zooms out and shows the mess that made the explosive, but the soldier seems to have disappeared.

“Still better than the stock Android alarm,” said one Reddit user, watching an upload of the video that first surfaced on a Ukrainian-named Telegram channel.

The poster said the images came from “the attack pilots of 128 GShB,” which could suggest Ukraine’s 128th Mountain Assault Brigade piloted the drone.

Soldiers of the 128th Separate Berg-Zakarpattia Brigade were last reported fighting Kreminna in the Luhansk region, uinform said.

The division also posted images of those allegedly fighting in the region on its Facebook page.

“Imagine being sleep deprived, hot, sweaty, dirty, hungry and taking a nap only to be woken up by shrapnel flying at you,” said a more sympathetic commentator.

“I hope that Russia will be defeated soon and that the war will end. No one should have to go through this.’