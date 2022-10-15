‘Sleepaway Camp’ Gets 40th Anniversary Collection From Cavity Colors

Halloween season means that horror fans are watching all their favorite scary movies. While movies like Friday the 13th are the king of the camp slasher subgenre, sleeping camp has grown into a rabid cult over the past four decades. The 1983 slasher will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year and now Cavity Colors has unveiled their new collection based on the film.





The collection features five designs that are available in a variety of t-shirt, sweatshirt and sweatpants shapes. The first draft is an artful interpretation of the bloody events of sleeping camp. Felisa RoseAngela is in the midst of the carnage with the shirt highlighting some of the movie’s memorable murders, such as Mel’s death by arrow and Meg’s brutal shower stabs. The tagline for this design is uncanny: “A nice place for summer vacation. A perfect place to die!” This particular design is available in both t-shirt and sweatshirt variants, the sweatshirt features the classic blood drops sleeping camp logo on the front and the image on the back.

NECKLACE VIDEO OF THE DAY

The following design promotes Camp Arawak, the ill-fated campground in the film. It has a classic camping look with its white and red color scheme that nicely accompanies an image of Lake Arawak. However, if you’ve seen the film, you’d know that this image has a sinister double meaning, disguised as an innocent summer’s day. There are a few teens enjoying the day on a boat and water skis, reflecting the film’s tragic opening. This shirt also comes in a beautiful blue tie-dye variant.

Image via United Film Distribution Company

RELATED: 10 Best Slashers That Aren’t ‘Friday the 13th’ or ‘Halloween’

The next two drafts depict the end of the film. While to the untrained eye these two shirts just see Angela with her mouth eerily wide open, sleeping camp has one of the best twist endings of all time. While certain plot points tied at the end didn’t turn out for the best, the mystery surrounding Angela is what makes this camp slasher so iconic. It’s the reason to watch the movie and these two designs perfectly capture that iconic ending. The final piece in this collection is sweatpants that also feature Angela from the final shot of the film, along with the rest of the main characters from the twisted story. Ricky, Judy, Meg and Mel are surrounded by a blood trail on one leg as the… sleeping camp logo is on the other leg.

While sleeping camp has many similarities with the first Friday the 13th with its POV killer mystery, this particular slasher is its own unique bloody animal. This film is the perfect mix of horror, campy comedy and creepy atmosphere with endlessly wacky but sweet characters. It’s the definitive camp slasher at the end of the twist, and it’s a must for any fan of the genre. sleeping camp with star Felissa Rose, Jonathan Tiersten, Karen Fields, Christopher Collet, Mike Kellin, Katherine Kamhi, and more. It is directed by Robert Hiltzikwho also wrote the screenplay.

Cavity Colors has done a great job with all of their horror collections over the years, and it’s great to see this company sleeping camp the love it deserves. The best part is that this is only part 1 of their collection. More designs are coming in 2023 to celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary. Part 1 of the line will be reserved for pre-order on Tuesday, October 11 at 5pm ET. Until then you can view the new collection below, and you can go Cavity Color’s website to see their great horror work from the past. You can also treat yourself this Halloween by streaming the merry dark sleeping camp on Peacock, watch the trailer below: