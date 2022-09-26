Sledges revealed that South Sydney Rabbitohs star Cody Walker attacked Penrith Panthers trainer

Rabbitohs star Cody Walker had to be separated from Penrith coach Pete Green after the pair engaged in a fiery verbal altercation following the Panthers’ preliminary final win of 32-12 – and now the reason for their clash has come to light.

The Bunnies five-eighth has often been in hot water because of his fiery temper; but in this case, South Sydney officials feel he was fully justified in responding to Green’s alleged sledding during the encounter at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

The frustrated Rabbitohs staff has pointed the finger at Green, who they say was the target of South’s second rower Jed Cartwright, who used to play for Penrith, with a series of verbal barbs, according to one Sydney Morning Herald report.

Rabbitohs star Cody Walker (left) and Penrith coach Pete Green (right) received a verbal thrust after Sunday’s game; with South COO Brock Schaefer (center) intervening to defuse the situation – which can be seen in the video below from the 56 seconds

The report claims Green Cartwright was suffering from a back injury he sustained at his former club.

Walker made an exception to this, confronting the Penrith trainer after the siren in fiery scenes.

Rabbitohs teammates Cameron Murray and Davvy Moale, as well as the club’s COO, Brock Schaefer, had to come between the pair; while Green was escorted off the field by Panthers officials.

Cody Walker’s volatile temper was on full display in Sunday night’s game, but on these occasions Souths insisted he wasn’t to blame

A smoking Walker (right) gestures to Green over a sled allegedly aimed at his teammate Jed Cartwright

An unnamed Souths official has criticized the Penrith trainer for causing the fiery scenes.

“When you’re in a privileged position, you should never talk to another opponent’s player, let alone say the things that were said,” the club employee told the Herald.

It’s the height of disrespect.’

The sled incident is said to have happened in the 69th minute of the game, after Cartwright Penrith tackled full-back Dylan Edwards.

Jed Cartwright (left) tackles Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards in the fiery encounter

Green ran out to help Edwards and appeared to be saying something in the direction of Cartwright, in footage obtained by Channel 9.

Neither Green nor Walker have publicly commented on the matter, and the Rabbitohs have not yet made an official complaint to the NRL – although they are certainly fuming about the matter.

During the match, Walker’s temper threatened to spill over several times, with commentator Andrew Voss commenting at one point: “He has to be careful not to lose it here.”

Cody Walker (back to camera) gets confused with Dylan Edwards during Sunday night’s game

Of course, the Panthers and Rabbitohs have a fiery recent history.

That’s underlined by the fact that the fight between Walker and Green didn’t even come close to being the most fiery of the evening.

A shocking high goal by Souths winger Taane Milne on Spencer Leniu was labeled the ‘worst shot you’ll ever see’ by Fox Sports commentator Braith Anasta.

Milne, who has a penchant for high tackles, was immediately sent off for the disgraceful goal – with a filthy Leniu trying to confront him on the sidelines.

The powerfully built Panther had to be stopped by multiple club officials – and while physical violence is never the way to resolve these situations; he was well within his right to be upset about the shot.

Taane Milne (number 5) takes Penrith’s Spencer Leniu high in the 63rd minute of Sunday’s preliminary final

Penrith is unlikely to be concerned about these allegations or developments in the story.

They are preparing for their third major final in a row and will face arch rival Parramatta at the Accor Stadium on Sunday evening.

No doubt there will also be a lot of fireworks in that meeting.