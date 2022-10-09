From vagina flashing to sexting and weed sleepovers with boys – NYC's sleazy female teachers exposed

Several cases of sexual abuse and inappropriate behavior have been documented by female teachers in the Big Apple in recent years, according to a report by New York Post.

In one case, a paraprofessional at PS 160 Walter Francis Bishop in the Jamaica section of Queens, Makita Brooks-Stanton, broadcast her breast exam at a doctor’s office to her pre-K students via Google Meet.

One worried mother told the Post: ‘She even got the doctor to say hello to the class on Google Meet.’ The flashing continued for about two minutes. It was a concerned mother who was in the classroom and had to shut down the broadcast.

She added: ‘I felt really bad when I registered the complaint. I think it was just poor judgment on her part.’

That parent also said Brooks remains employed at PS 160.

Another teacher, Danielle Medellin, then 24, was accused of exchanging 5,500 texts filled with “sexual tension” with an 11th-grade student in her math class at Manhattan’s Institute for Collaborative Education. She resigned before she could be fired, the Post reported.

According to Medellin’s LinkedIn page, she now works as a data analyst at the New York Times – a role she has held since August 2020.

Since the publication of the Post’s article on October 8, Medellin has deleted his LinkedIn page.

On that side, Medellin said she was ‘inspired by her students’ during her time teaching, but left her role at the Institute of Collaborative Education in September 2019.

Medellin graduated from New York University.

In another case of a teacher gone wild, then-31-year-old teacher Michelle Zak was ‘engaged in an inappropriate relationship’ with not one, but two of her students at the Queens High School of Teaching, Liberal Arts, and Sciences.

Zak is accused of having students stay overnight and smoke marijuana with them. After an investigation, Zak was transferred to an office job in the Ministry of Education.

At the time of writing, Zak works as a private tutor. During his time at Queens, Zak was a special education teacher and also taught public speaking. One of her skills on the site is listed as ‘Student Engagement’.

She is a graduate of Binghamton University and Touro University. Zak calls himself an ‘innovative learning specialist reshaping the future of education and training.’

In a 2014 blog post, Zak wrote about his educational philosophy, saying, ‘How are you going to connect with your students throughout the year if you don’t know their situation or what they’re about?’

She wrote in she is the daughter of Russian immigrants.

Other crazy behavior by New York City educators includes Natalie Black, a 27-year-old teacher at Hillside Arts and Letters Academy in Queens, who allegedly sent several suggestive photos to students.

The Post reports that these photos showed Black in either lingerie or completely naked – with her vagina visible. The sexting began in late 2021. The victim was a 17-year-old student.

Black was interviewed by the NYPD but was never charged.

The crackdown by New York’s Finest didn’t stop Black – in March 2022, she allegedly showed a photo of her genitalia to a student. On another occasion, Black was at a student’s home when she pulled down her pants and allegedly said: ‘Eat my a**.’

The sexting didn’t stop either, Black also posted a video of herself ‘deep-throating’ a liquor bottle and another video of her dancing while half-naked, the Post reports.

The Post says Black’s behavior was never made public by Hillside Arts and Letters Academy, meaning parents were kept in the dark about her behavior.

A Department for Education spokesman said Black was ‘removed’ from his teaching post. The Post said Black has not cooperated with investigations into her conduct.

On her LinkedIn page, she is still listed as working as a special education teacher in the Department of Education. She is a graduate of SUNY and Brooklyn College.

Black writes on his page: ‘In larger experiments it is even glorious to fail.’

Juliana Garofalo, also a lecturer at the Institute for Collaborative Education, confessed to colleagues that she had a sexual relationship with a student in 2018. She was 33 at the time.

She later quit her job and took a role at Pinnacle School in Greenwich, Connecticut. When they found out about her previous activities in New York, she was let go for that role.

In turn, Garofalo sued the Department of Education. Her lawsuit was thrown out by the New York Supreme Court in December 2021. A judge said Garofalo’s actions were ‘completely disqualifying’ from a position in education.

The Center for Sex Offender Management, which is under the control of the Ministry of Justice, says that women account for about 10 percent of sex crimes in the general population.

In the case of teacher-related sex crimes, 30 percent of the offenders are women.

In May 2022, Fox News reported that 135 teachers had been charged with sex crimes this year alone. Of these, 105 of them are men and 30 are women.

The director of outreach for Parents Defending Education, Erika Sanzi, told the network: ‘Sexual abuse by educators is a huge problem that is largely ignored because it’s so uncomfortable to talk about.’

She added: “While a very small proportion of educators and school staff prey on the children in their care, one bad actor can harm many students.”