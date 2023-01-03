Slaying suspect will return to Idaho to face charges

By Michael Rubinkam and Rebecca Boone | Associated Press

STROUDSBURG, Pa. – A criminology graduate student charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students in November on Tuesday agreed to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho.

Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University — a short drive from the murder scene across the state line — will be transported to Idaho in 10 days.

Students at the University of Idaho and local residents lived in fear for weeks as authorities appeared stunned by the mysterious and brutal stabbings on Nov. 13. However, the Idaho Police Department seemed to make a breakthrough after searching for a white sedan stolen around the time of the murders and analyzing DNA evidence at the crime scene.

Investigators have said they are still looking for a murder weapon and a motive for the murders. More details on the case are expected to be released after Kohberger arrives in Idaho and an affidavit is unsealed.

Wearing red overalls with his hands cuffed before him, Kohberger showed little emotion during Tuesday’s brief hearing in a Pennsylvania courtroom in which he admitted four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

Kohberger, who was arrested by state police last Friday at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania, will be held at a prison in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, until extradition.

Kohlberger’s parents and sisters sat in the front row of the courtroom, behind the defense table. His mother and his sister Melissa broke down when he walked into the courtroom, sobbing softly and holding each other. A deputy brought them a box of tissues. Kohlberger glanced briefly at his family as he was led out of the courtroom.

Prosecutors from Latah County in Idaho have said they believe Kohberger broke into the victims’ home near the college campus with the intent to commit murder.

The students were: Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington. They were good friends and members of the university’s Greek system.

Mogen, Goncalves, and Kernodle lived in the three-story rental house with two other roommates. Kernodle and Chapin were dating and he had visited the house that evening.

The killings have left the rural city of Moscow, Idaho, deeply shaken and police have released few details about the investigation. For weeks, Moscow police were heavily criticized for telling frightened residents that there was no major risk to the community, even though no suspect had been named.

University officials hired additional security to escort students around campus, but nearly half of the 11,500 students temporarily left campus due to the perceived safety of online classes.

Would-be sleuths tried to fill the void with their own theories online – some of them targeting friends and acquaintances of the murdered students with hurtful and inaccurate accusations.

Monroe County’s chief public defender said his client would like to be acquitted. Kohberger should be presumed innocent and “not be tried in the court of public opinion,” said public defender Jason LaBar.

After Tuesday’s hearing, LaBar described Kohberger as “a common man,” and said he would be represented by the chief public defender in Idaho’s Kootenai County after his extradition.

Captain Anthony Dahlinger of the Moscow Idaho Police Department told The Associated Press on Saturday that authorities believe Kohberger was responsible for all four murders at a rental near campus.

“We think we have our man,” Dahlinger said, adding that investigators obtained samples of Kohberger’s DNA directly from him after he was arrested.

Pennsylvania State Police Major Christopher Paris said Tuesday that Kohberger’s warrant warranted an arrest in the dark, which requires a higher standard of probable cause.

“We wanted to go in at a time when we thought it would be safest for everyone. Safest for everyone in the house, safest for Mr. Kohberger, and safest for our people,” he said.

A tactical response team reviewed the home’s floor plans and broke several doors and windows as they entered, Paris said.

DNA evidence played a key role in identifying Kohberger as a suspect, and officials were able to match his DNA to genetic material recovered during the investigation, a law enforcement official said last week. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss details of the ongoing investigation publicly.

In addition to the DNA evidence, authorities also learned that Kohberger had a white Hyundai Elantra, the official, who spoke anonymously, said.

Moscow police had already identified a white Hyundai Elantra seen near the crime scene and asked the public for help in finding the white sedan. Tips poured in, and investigators in Idaho soon tried to narrow down a list of about 20,000 possible vehicles to find the right one.

Indiana State Police announced on Tuesday that a trooper stopped a white Hyundai Elantra on Interstate 70 on Dec. 15 for following it too closely. A body camera worn by the trooper appeared to show Bryan Kohberger in the driver’s seat, police said. At the time, no information was available to the trooper that would have identified Kohberger as a suspect in the Idaho killings, the agency said, and he was released with a verbal warning.

Kohberger had also been stopped minutes earlier by a Hancock County Sheriff’s Department deputy for following him too closely, and he had been given a verbal warning, the sheriff’s department said.

Federal and state detectives are sifting through Kohberger’s background, financial records and electronic communications as they work on the case against him, the official, who spoke anonymously, said. The researchers are also interviewing people who knew Kohberger, including those at Washington State University, the official said.

Kohberger’s relatives in Pennsylvania have expressed sympathy for the victims’ families, but have vowed to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.”

Investigators have asked everyone who knows him for information on Kohberger, and Dahlinger said investigators received 400 calls to a tip line within the first hour of that request. He said they were “trying to build this image of him now: who he is, his history, how we got to this event, why this event happened.”

Boone contributed to this report from Boise, Idaho.